News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan says Tiger will have to be there ‘to save the day’ in Katrina Kaif's Zoya spin-off

Salman Khan says Tiger will have to be there ‘to save the day’ in Katrina Kaif's Zoya spin-off

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 25, 2023 08:56 PM IST

Salman Khan says he definitely likes the idea of Katrina Kaif's character Zoya in a possible spin-off. He also shared his thoughts on playing a supporting role.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are basking in the success of their latest film Tiger 3, which has grossed above 400 crore globally. In a new interview with News18, Salman also shared that he is excited by the idea of a spin-off centred around Katrina's character Zoya. (Also read: Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 13: Salman Khan film mints 427 cr)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3.
What Salman said about Zoya 's spin-off

Talking to News18 Showsha, Salman said, “Why not? But Zoya would be really incomplete without Tiger. So, Tiger will have to be there and save the day and the climax even if he’s not there throughout the entire length of the film... An introduction scene of Tiger where he’s doing an action sequence somewhere else, a telephone call featuring him and a hook close to the interval would be necessary and important... I would also like to see Tiger landing up in the climax scene wherein Zoya needs him to help her complete a mission. Tiger should make sure that he and Zoya complete task. Tiger and Zoya have become so synonymous to one another and me with Zoya and Zoya without me will feel incomplete.”

Salman on playing a supporting role

Meanwhile, Salman also opened up about the possibility of playing a supporting role in a film. Talking to India Today in an interview, Salman said, 'See whoever is going to bring in the audience, needs to be in the poster. If she is bringing in the audience, then she needs to be on the poster... This has nothing to do with male female. You also do this with double heroes and triple heroes."

More details

Tiger 3 hit theatres on November 12. It minted 44.50 crore on release day. It is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise and also the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, which includes the likes of War and Pathaan. Tiger 3 also features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, along with Revathy, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Simran.

