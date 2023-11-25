Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 13: Salman Khan film mints 427 cr

Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 13: Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film has remained steady at the worldwide box office. The film has now earned ₹427 crore. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film had already set a new record by crossing the ₹400 crore club globally. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared a new post as the film entered the ₹400 crore club globally. (Also read: Tiger 3 box office collection day 13: Salman Khan's film earns close to ₹260 crore in India) Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi on the poster of Tiger 3

Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection

YRF shared a poster of Tiger 3. It read, “The highest grossing Diwali release in the history of Indian Cinema. (Indian Languages) ₹427 crore ($51.45 M worldwide gross) India ₹316 cr GBOC ( ₹259.83 cr NBOC), overseas ₹111 cr GBOC ($ 13.38 m).”

Tiger 3, an action thriller film, features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. It hit theatres on November 12. It minted ₹44.50 crore on release day. It is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise and also the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, which includes the likes of War and Pathaan. Tiger 3 also features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonis, along with Revathy, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Simran. It also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

More details

The Hindustan Times review of the film stated, “Salman as Tiger is a rockstar, and carries the same swag which he showed to his fans 11 years ago with Ek Tha Tiger. He shows the same emotions, exudes the same charm and at 58, possess quite the stamina for all the action he pulls off. At times I felt the director underutilised Salman's star power in Tiger 3, but the actor doesn't give any chance to complain. Katrina has upped her game and how. Her action sequences are on par, and she performs them so effortlessly, looking so convincing while at it.”

