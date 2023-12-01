Tiger 3 box office collection day 19: Salman Khan film earns 1.85 crore, lowest so far in India

Tiger 3 box office collection day 19: Salman Khan's latest Tiger 3 has fallen further at the box office after doing well in the first two weeks. As per sacnilk.com, the film has collected 1.85 crore on its third Thursday. This is the lowest domestic earning of the film so far. Also read: Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 19, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film grosses ₹463 crore

Tiger 3 domestic box office day 19

Tiger 3 box office collection day 19: Salman Khan as agent Tiger in the movie.

With the earnings of day 19, the total business made by the film stands at ₹279.90 crore so far. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 9.87% on Thursday for its Hindi version. The Salman Khan film will now face fierce competition with the release of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

Tiger 3 international box office

Tiger 3 is also performing well at the international box office. As per the makers, the film is now inching close to the ₹500 crore club at the global box office. It has raked in ₹463 crores gross worldwide.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Tiger3 is a SUCCESS STORY… Biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 188.25 cr [5 days; Sun release], Week 2: ₹ 67.75 cr, Week 3: ₹ 26.08 cr, Total: ₹ 282.08 cr #India biz. #Boxoffice #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu #Overseas: $ 14.47 million [ ₹ 120.58 cr].”

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise and arrived after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). It also stars Katrina Kaif. The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. Salman will be next seen in The Bull.

The Hindustan Times review of Tiger 3 reads, “A disclaimer that I wish makers displayed in the beginning of the film: There's nothing understated in Tiger 3, and that perhaps can be called its USP. It doesn't let you blink with its over-the-top action, decent performances, mind boggling twists and a gripping screenplay. Director Maneesh Sharma packs all the elements in a manner that it makes for an intriguing watch.”

