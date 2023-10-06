Countdown to Tiger 3 trailer begins with Salman's new poster; Reddit says film has ‘potential to become highest grosser’

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is gearing up for a Diwali release. 10 days ahead of its trailer launch, the makers of the spy movie, Yash Raj Films, unveiled a brand new poster, which showed Salman's superspy Tiger in action. Sharing the poster on Reddit, a person asked, "What do you guys think of Tiger 3? Will it be the highest grosser of the year like the previous two Tiger films?" Also read: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif trend on Twitter ahead of Tiger 3 teaser

Salman Khan in a new poster for Tiger 3.

The YRF Spy Universe kicked off in 2012 with Salman Khan-starrer Ek Tha Tiger followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Sharing Salman's new poster for Tiger 3, YRF wrote on Instagram, "The countdown begins! 10 days to go for Tiger 3 trailer - out on 16th October. Tiger 3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." A fan commented on it, “Tiger 3 is on a mission to open the first ever ₹2000 crore club from Indian cinema at box office.”

Reddit discusses Tiger box office

Reacting to the poster of the film, which will be released in November, a Reddit user said, "Diwali release pe record nahin tode toh surprising hoga (If the film does not break records on Diwali, it will be surprising)." Another one wrote, "I think Jawan ko beat karna mushkil hoga especially (It might be difficult to beat Jawan's box office collection), but all the best to the team of Tiger 3. It's a year of miracles… so who knows?"

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan may hold the top spot in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films in India, but Salman Khan's spy film Tiger Zinda Hai with ₹339.16 crore is also on the list, on number 9.

One person also wrote, "I don’t think it (Tiger 3) can become the highest grosser but definitely would do good business." Another said, "It's third part of the Tiger franchise that has performed really well. It has potential to become the highest grosser, but I want/hope Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan can retain the top Bollywood film tag." The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer opened with ₹75 crore nett in all languages in India in September and is the highest grosser of Hindi cinema, followed by Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. A person also said about Tiger 3's box office prospects, “Only if the trailer is good. The teaser was very generic.”

Tiger 3 teaser

Along with Salman Khan, the Maneesh Sharma directorial also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Last month, the eagerly-awaited Tiger 3 teaser dropped. The makers shared the teaser on legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's birth anniversary. Tiger 3 follows the events of Hrithik Roshan's War (2019), and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (2023), both part of the YRF Spy Universe.

In the teaser, which did not feature Katrina or Emraan, Salman said that after 20 years of service to India does he need a character certificate? At one point, Salman said, "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger hara nahi (As long as Tiger is not dead, he has not lost)."

