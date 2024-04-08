Tiger Shroff addresses patch-up rumours: 'Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein'

Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for his action-extravaganza Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, co-actors and reporters often tease him about his relationship status. In a recent interview with Times Now, the actor addressed the patch-up rumours with Disha Patani. (Also read: Akshay Kumar teases Tiger Shroff about Disha Patani? Advises ‘Hamesha ek hi disha mein raha karo’) Tiger Shroff recently reacted to the alleged patch-up reports with Disha Patani.

Tiger Shroff's witty response to patch-up reports with Disha Patani

Tiger was quizzed “Are you single? Aapki Zindagi kis Disha me ja rahi hai? (In which direction is your life heading)” The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor responded humorously and said, “Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein. Haan, aur wo hai mera kaam (I only have one Disha in my life. Yes and that's my work). Got you there, Sir, didn't I?"

The wordplay around Disha started during the trailer launch of BMCM. When Akshay Kumar was asked what advice he would like to give Tiger, he told, "Main Tiger se yahi kahunga ki hamesha ek hi Disha mein raha karo (I just want to tell Tiger that you should only focus in one direction)! Akshay's witty remark left Tiger blushing as producer Jacky Bhagnani hugged him.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani worked together in Baaghi 2

Disha and Tiger were rumoured to be dating earlier. The reports of their breakup surfaced in 2023. Neither of the duo came forward to deny or clarify about the same. However, recently in an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Akshay asked Tiger to give relationship advice to the host. The latter admitted and said, “You know I have only once been in a serious relationship in my life.” The rumoured couple worked together in the music video Befikra (2016). The later starred opposite each other in Ahmed Khan's action-thriller Baaghi 2 (2018). Disha later also made a special appearance in the dance number Do you love me in Baaghi 3 (2020).

Tiger will next be seen in Jagan Shakti's untitled project. He has also joined Rohit Shetty's cop universe in Singham Again where he portrays ACP Satya Pattnaik.

Disha has a line-up of releases in 2024, including her Tamil debut with Suriya-Bobby Deol starrer Kanguva and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

