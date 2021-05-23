Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff completes 7 years in Bollywood, thanks 'Tigerian' army: 'Without you guys I'm nothing'
Actor Tiger Shroff, in a new interview, expressed his gratitude to his fans as he completed seven years in the Hindi film industry.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Tiger Shroff made his screen debut with Heropanti.in 2014.

Actor Tiger Shroff who has redefined action-dance sequels in Indian cinema has completed seven years in the film industry on Saturday.

Reminiscing about his seven years journey in the Indian film industry so far, Tiger got nostalgic about his debut film- Heropanti with Kriti Sanon, who also debuted through this film in Bollywood.

He shared, "Looking back in time, I feel nothing but only and only gratitude, for all the crazy experiences and the love audiences have showered on me. Heropanti will always be a really special film to me, and I just want to thank Sajid sir, Sabbir sir who believed in me and also Kriti for being one of the best co-stars ever to debut with."

Expressing gratitude to his fans, the actor continued, "Whatever I am today, whatever I have achieved is all because of the Tigerian army. Here's a big shoutout and big virtual hug to all of them, without you guys I'm nothing!"

With a strong lineup of films ahead of him and massive love from the fanbase, dubbed Tigerians, Tiger has become one of the most loved actors in his league.

Apart from his films, dance and action sequences, Tiger is also famous for his chiselled physique.

The 31-year-old star has recently completed the first schedule of shooting for the sequel of his 2014 debut movie Heropanti. Heropanti 2 is currently slated to release on December 3 this year. Apart from Tiger, the sequel will also star Tara Sutaria.

Also read: Akshay Kumar on rumours around Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom: 'Producers working out release dates'

The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, Baaghi 3. The film's music will be composed by AR Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.

Apart from this, Tiger also has an interesting lineup of movies- Baaghi 4, Ganpath co-starring Kriti in the pipeline.

