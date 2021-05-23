Akshay Kumar on rumours around Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom: 'Producers working out release dates'

Fans of Akshay Kumar might have to wait a little longer to see him in Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom. The actor has released an official statement clarifying the speculations on the release dates of the two movies.

The actor on Saturday, Akshay said, "I'm humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom, and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love."

"However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day. The producers of both films are working out the release dates and will make announcements at the right time," he added according to the official release.

The film had previously been postponed due to the spike in coronavirus cases in India.

Sooryavanshi that features Akshay and Katrina Kaif in the lead was set to get a theatrical release on April 30.

Earlier, in March, Akshay who was diagnosed with Covid-19 in April, had announced the release date for his film along with a teaser video on his Twitter handle.

Sooryavanshi, which is a continuation of the cop action Singham universe, began with the Ajay Devgn starrer Singam and Singham Returns, expanded with Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Ajay, and now took forward with Akshay's character.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay will be seen portraying the role of a DSP, who unites with Ajay's Singham and Ranveer's Simmba to fight crime. The cop drama's release had been a topic of speculation for a year now. It was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls.

Akshay Kumar in a poster of Bell Bottom.





Bell Bottom, which was set to get a theatrical release on May 28, this year was also postponed and the new dates were not announced by the makers.

The movie is a spy thriller and will feature Akshay as a RAW agent. It is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm in the early 1980s. The film also features Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain in lead roles.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan says she ‘must have ruined so many holidays’ for him, ex-wife Reena Dutta

Lara will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani will play Akshay's wife in the film.

Apart from Bell Bottom, Akshay has a flurry of projects in his kitty including Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, and Mission Lion.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON