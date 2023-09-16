Tiger Vs Pathaan: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan film's prep to begin post Tiger 3, shooting from March, claims report

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to come together for the next in YRF's spy universe, Tiger Vs Pathaan. Now a new report on Pinkvilla claims that the script for the film has been locked and the shooting will start around March next year. Shah Rukh was seen as Pathaan in January this year and Salman is currently gearing up for the Diwali release of Tiger 3. Also read: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif unveil new Tiger 3 poster

Tiger Vs Pathaan

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will now be seen together in Tiger Vs Pathaan.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “The script was narrated to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman separately in different meetings by Aditya Chopra and it has been an instant thumbs up for both the giants. Tiger Vs Pathaan will unleash a different dynamic of two super spies, Tiger and Pathaan, and both Salman and Shah Rukh are excited for a face-off in this Siddharth Anand directorial.”

“With things being locked on the paper, the team of Tiger Vs Pathaan will start the prep work from November this year, after the release of Tiger 3 in Diwali. It’s going to be a prolonged 5-month prep for the film, before taking it on floors in March 2024,” the source added.

Tiger Vs Pathaan will reportedly be directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan and War fame. He is currently working on another film, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. It is slated to hit theatres around Republic Day next year. A trade source had told Deadline a few months ago, “Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger Vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced.”

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's films before Tiger Vs Pathaan

Tiger 3 will bring back Salman and Katrina Kaif as 'Tiger' and Zoya, respectively. According to the new poster of the film which released earlier this month, the film will follow the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. It will release around Diwali (November 10 tentatively).

Pathaan starred Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Deepika and Shah Rukh were also seen together in Jawan which is currently running successfully in theatres and has crossed ₹700 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Shah Rukh is now working on his next, Dunki, to be released around the upcoming Christmas.

