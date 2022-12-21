Tiktoker says 'B+ lister' Priyanka Chopra staged paparazzi pics, actor's fans call out the 'microracism' in her video

A TikToker by the username @thekylemarisa has launched some scathing accusations against Bollywood-Hollywood actor Priyanka Chopra. Calling her ‘foreign born B+ lister’ she accused her of staging her own ‘paparazzi pictures’ and selling them to publications.

In a video shared on TikTok (and later reposted on subreddit Bolly Blinds and Gossip), Marisa reads out a blind item from her computer screen ad saying that Priyanka and Nick's recent pictures from New Jersey were actually clicked by the actor's manager and sold to publishers. The piece that she read out from also mentioned that the actor and her assistant tried hard to get a paparazzo to come and click their pictures in New Jersey without any luck. Marisa said that it was about Priyanka 'Chapra' and Nick Jonas. She then showed a screenshot of the pictures published in the Daily Mail.

“Like every good PR couple, they got a spot in the Daily Mail… wait for the staged paparazzi photoshoot. Listen I had a client in Montclair, New Jersey. I spent so many nights in a hotel, this is emotionally damaging. I love how it says ‘before uploading her travel photos on Insta Story, Priyanka and Nick were spotted picking up a few items in Montclair, New Jersey.' No one is spotted in Montclair, New Jersey," she said with a laugh.

Priyanka's fans on Reddit were not happy with the video and the allegations. “Pap walks are nothing new but this woman expects us to believe multi-millionaire PC wants the money from selling her pap pics. I sense bitterness and racism. And fake news,” wrote a fan. Another person also spoke about traces of racist behaviour in the video. “Ahhh I see how important it was for a white woman to make tiktok on how a brown woman made money by selling photos (even though she is rich) and is using their poor white men for money (because of course she doesn't have any). This is the micro-aggressive racism, people need to talk about. There are so many layers here,” the comment read.

“Exactly. The money from the supposed sale of pap photos will be the tenth of money her restaurant makes in a day. This is blatant racism. Unfortunately nothing new in the US these days,” defended another person. Someone even addressed how Priyanka and Nick are still called a PR couple. “The way she pronounced Priyanka Chopra and the fact she calls them a PR couple despite them having a daughter and being together for years,” read the comment.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for four years. They got married in 2018 in India and welcomed their daughter Malti earlier this year via surrogacy.

