Tina Ambani dazzles with her rock'n'roll moves at wedding, fans react: 'She still has that movie star look'

Celebrated Indian classical vocalist and Padma Shri awardee Aruna Sairam shared a delightful video of Tina Ambani dancing at an Ambani family wedding. The clip showed the former Bollywood actress twirling gracefully to a peppy rock ‘n’ roll number, dressed in a stunning red-and-pink saree. With her radiant smile and effortless charm, Tina became the life of the party, reminding everyone of her timeless screen presence. Fans celebrate Tina Ambani's timeless charm as she dances at a family wedding, reminiscing her Bollywood days.

Tina shakes a leg

Aruna recently shared the video on her Instagram and wrote in the caption, "A joyful moment from one of the Ambani family weddings, sharing a light-hearted dance and laughter with Ms. Tina Ambani.”

As soon as the video was shared on social media, fans flooded the comments section with love and nostalgia. One admirer wrote, “She still has that movie star look and moves!! She was a great actress.” Others chimed in with heartfelt messages: “Tina, you are a beautiful, gorgeous star. Always shining,” and “I saw Tina Ma’am dancing after so many years. ” One user summed it up perfectly: “Tina the Rockstar, great to see your smiling face again.”

Tina's acting journey

Before she became known as a philanthropist and businesswoman, Tina Ambani was one of the most popular actors of late 1970s and 1980s Bollywood. She made her debut with Des Pardes (1978) opposite Dev Anand and went on to deliver memorable performances in films like Baaton Baaton Mein (1979), Karz (1980), Lootmaar (1980), Rocky (1981), Souten (1983), and Bade Dil Wala (1983). Known for her expressive eyes, effortless grace, and natural acting style, she was one of the most sought-after heroines of her time before stepping away from films in the early 1990s. Her last film was Jigarwala in 1991, which starred Anil Kapoor and her as the lead pair.

On 2 February 1991, Tina Munim married Anil Ambani, the younger son of the late industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani, founder of Reliance Industries. The couple has two sons: Jai Anmol Ambani (born in December 1991) and Jai Anshul Ambani (born in September 1995). Their elder son, Jai Anmol, married Khrisha Shah on 20 February 2022.