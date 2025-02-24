'Thank you, Mummy': Tina Ambani's sweet birthday wish for sasu maa Kokilaben Ambani

Tina Ambani, former actress and wife of businessman and ex-Rajya Sabha member Anil Ambani, shared a heartfelt birthday message for her mother-in-law, Kokilaben Ambani, 91, the wife of late Dhirubhai Ambani, founder of Reliance Industries. Tina Ambani posted a reel featuring cherished moments with Kokilaben,(X/tinaambaniofficial)

Taking to Instagram, Tina Ambani expressed her gratitude and admiration for Kokilaben, calling her the family’s guiding force. "The glue that binds us, the pillar that supports us, the heart that cherishes us… thank you, Mummy, for all that you do; thank you for being you. Wishing you health, happiness, and all our love on your birthday," she wrote.

Along with the touching note, the Ambani daughter-in-law posted a reel featuring cherished moments with Kokilaben, highlighting their bond over the years. The post quickly gained attention, with well-wishers and admirers joining in to celebrate the matriarch of the Ambani family.

Kokilaben Ambani, the 91-year-old matriarch, recently made a rare and graceful appearance at Sabyasachi’s 25th-anniversary show. Accompanied by her daughter, Deepti Salgaocar, she was photographed exuding timeless elegance, capturing the admiration of many.

She was seen adorning a butter-yellow saree paired with a matching blouse. Kokilaben accessorised her look with a dazzling diamond-studded multi-layered necklace featuring a pendant and a sparkling silver handbag.

Kokilaben Ambani was born on February 24, 1934, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. She married the late business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani, who built the iconic Reliance Industries.

Together, they had three children: Mukesh Ambani, who now leads the empire, Anil Ambani, who heads the Reliance Group, and their daughter, Deepti Salgaocar.rd