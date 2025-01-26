Kokilaben Ambani, at 90, makes a rare appearance at Sabyasachi’s 25th anniversary show in graceful saree

Kokilaben Ambani, the 90-year-old matriarch and mother of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, graced Sabyasachi’s 25th-anniversary show in a rare appearance. Accompanied by her daughter, Deepti Salgaocar, Kokilaben was photographed exuding unmatched elegance. She proved that fashion knows no age in a gorgeous saree. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble from the star-studded event. (Also read: Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday; stars shine at Sabyasachi 25th anniversary gala in gorgeous looks. Who wore what ) Kokilaben Ambani shines at Sabyasachi’s 25th Anniversary Show in stunning yellow saree.(Instagram)

Kokilaben Ambani's graceful saree look

Kokilaben Ambani, a true saree enthusiast, is often seen embracing the nine yards of elegance, and her recent appearance at Sabyasachi’s show was no different. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor’s all-black outfit at Sabyasachi 25th anniversary gala is so extra, fans love it: ‘Mother of Fashion’ )

She opted for a stunning butter-yellow saree, beautifully adorned with intricate silver sequin floral embroidery throughout and along the borders. Paired with a matching blouse, she draped the saree traditionally, with the pallu neatly pinned on her shoulder.

When it comes to the Ambanis, their opulent jewels are always a highlight. Kokilaben accessorised her look with a dazzling diamond-studded multi-layered necklace featuring a striking pendant. She matched the neckpiece with stud earrings.

She completed her ensemble with a sparkling silver handbag, adding a touch of glamour to her graceful appearance. With blushed cheeks, red lipstick, a red bindi adorning her forehead and her tresses tied in a middle-parted ponytail, she finished off the glam.

About Kokilaben Ambani

Kokilaben Ambani was born on February 24, 1934, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. She married the late business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani, who built the iconic Reliance Industries. Together, they had three children: Mukesh Ambani, who now leads the empire, Anil Ambani, who heads the Reliance Group, and their daughter, Deepti Salgaocar. Kokilaben celebrated her 90th birthday on February 24, 2024.