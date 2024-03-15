Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai; undergoes angioplasty: Report

Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalised, according to a report by ABP News. The actor who went to the hospital after complaining of shortness of breath was hospitalised and reportedly had to undergo an operation for his heart. (Also Read: Jaya Bachchan said she stood silently during Amitabh Bachchan's low phase) Reports state that Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to the hospital and has undergone an operation. (File Photo/ANI)

What happened

According to the report, Amitabh fell sick and has been hospitalised at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The portal claims that he underwent an angioplasty for his heart. He was attending events and feeling uneasy, so he was taken to the hospital for a general checkup when the doctors suggested he undergo the operation, per the portal. The actor is reportedly feeling better now.

Amid such reports about his health, Amitabh shared on X on Friday, “T 4950 - in gratitude ever...” He also shared a video promoting his Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) team. Amitabh Bachchan or his family is yet to release a statement.

Amitabh’s tryst with health

Amitabh had undergone surgery for his wrist earlier this year. In January, he stared pictures with Akshay Kumar on his blog, sporting a sling on his wrist, writing, “Akshay, one of the owners (of ISPL)..and an explanation to him about the surgery on my hand.” In March last year, Amitabh was injured when he was shooting for Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad, with the harness straining his back, resulting in bed rest for the actor. He suffered from a torn muscle and strained rib cartilage then. Amitabh couldn’t travel to the San Diego Comic Con to promote the film last year due to medical restrictions.

Upcoming work

Amitabh recently shared on his blog that he shot for Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD recently. He wrote, “Late nights again... but late from work last night... as the completion of KALKI approaches... and as has been informed it is May 9th for the release... So, the last efforts to get everything in shape and in order to bring to all an experience that promises the vision of the makers.”

