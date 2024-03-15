 Jaya Bachchan said she stood silently during Amitabh Bachchan's low phase | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Jaya Bachchan said she stood silently during Amitabh Bachchan's low phase

Mar 15, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Jaya Bachchan opened up on how she supported her husband Amitabh Bachchan when he went through a rocky phase during the 1990s.

Jaya Bachhan has opened up on how she supported her husband and fellow actor Amitabh Bachchan during his low phase in the 1990s. On the latest episode of her granddaughter's podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya confessed she chose to silently stand besides her husband, instead of barging in too much. (Also Read – Jaya Bachchan feels she didn't get enough recognition for her path-breaking work: ‘I felt bad, it was unfair’)

What Jaya said

“We went through different kind of failures through different phases of our lives. We went through it together. I don't know whether I did the right thing or wrong, but it's also nice when a man is going through this kind of a phase, is to just be there and be quiet. Instead of you know (cribbing). It's very annoying. If they want your help, if they need your help, (they'll ask for it). It's (cribbing) another irritation. Maybe it's nice to be silently standing there and convey to a person, ‘I’m here,'" Jaya said.

However, her daughter Shweta Bachchan disagreed with Jaya. “I think men have a really tough time. If a friend of yours was in some kind of trouble but not actively asking for help, would you not offer it anyway? I would. If you'll do it for a girlfriend, why wouldn't you do it for a guy? Sometimes, I feel all that a man needs is, ‘Hey listen, maybe you should think of it this way.’ Or maybe you give them an idea, or maybe you give them a point, which then they can work on. I'd like to play a more proactive role because I'm a problem solver,” said Shweta.

Amitabh's low phase

On the podcast, Jaya referred to the time when Amitabh was embroiled in the Bofors scam, faced a media ban, delivered consective flops at the box office for years, had an unsuccessful stint as a producer with AB Corp, and had to eventually declare bankruptcy. His career revived when he appeared as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000. The actor continues to host the quiz show today.

