Jaya Bachchan feels she didn't get enough recognition for her path-breaking work: ‘I felt bad, it was unfair’

Jaya Bachchan has been the leading lady in several watershed movies that were also huge hits. Sample her filmography: Guddi, Piya Ka Ghar, Parichay, Anamika, Abhimaan, Zanjeer, Mili, Sholay, Silsila, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and most recently, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. However, on her granddaughter's podcast What The Hell Navya, the veteran actor confessed she wasn't recognised for all the great work she did. (Also Read: Jaya Bachchan blames the internet for anxiety attacks in the younger generation) Jaya Bachchan says she didn't get enough recognition for her path-breaking work

What Jaya said

“When an artist doesn't get recognition, it feels really bad. Sometimes, I think that we did so much path-breaking, unique, redefining work, but the recognition for that isn't enough. I'm talking about recognition, not appreciation. So then assume it's my fate. I won't say I get affected. I felt bad, it was unfair,” Jaya said in Hindi.

Jaya's daughter Shweta Bachchan also talked about her failures when she said that the negative reviews for her first book, Paradise Towers (2018), affected her deeply. “I also had a professional failure. I wrote a book, it's not like it made it to a bestseller or anything. But I'm not that person who can say, ‘Okay, I’m just going to bounce back up and…' I take it personally. If there are bad reviews, I can't see it objectively. Like, ‘Okay, someone may not have liked my book.’ It took me a really long time. Like, I just stopped writing. And it made me doubt myself,” she said.

Not the first time

Jaya and Shweta appeared on the podcast hosted by Navya Naveli Nanda, which is currently in its second season.

This isn't Jaya's first statement from this season that grabbed eyeballs. In an earlier episode, she said on women asserting to pay bills equally as men, “How stupid of those women. You should let the men pay. Basically, what they're trying to say is - don't be chivalrous. How stupid is that?”

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.