Tribhanga actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi: Want to concentrate on lead parts in Hindi films now
It’s his respect for “Renuka Shahane tai” that enthused Vaibhav Tatwawaadi to take up Robindro’s character in recently released web film, Tribhanga where he played Kajol’s onscreen brother. His performance got noticed and response around the film has not just been satisfying but motivating for the actor, known for his Marathi films. Tatwawaadi reveals he’s already being approached for quite a few Hindi films and web series.
“All this love is simply overwhelming. I’ve done four Hindi films so far but I’ve never played such a role. It’s Renuka tai’s conviction that finally did wonders for me,” says the actor who has worked in Bollywood projects such as Hunterrr, Bajirao Mastani (both in 2015), Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019).
While he has mostly done lead roles in Marathi films, in Bollywood, he only got to play supporting parts. And so the actor now wants to focus on playing pivotal parts. The first step towards that is his next, Makarand Mane’s romantic Hindi film where he plays the pivotal role alongside Anjali Patil.
“I’ve been thinking of concentrating on lead parts in Hindi and wanted to plan my journey accordingly when I got this offer. I already have a strong support from Marathi film industry, and I want to build a place in Hindi films as well. So, yes I’m going to be choosy now on,” says the actor, adding that he’s keen on being a part of commercial Hindi films high on song and dance.
“I hope people refer to my earlier work and consider me for all kinds of films. But this also doesn’t mean I won’t take up a strong supporting parts. The lines are somewhat blurring these days,” says Tatwawaadi, who also has a web series and two Marathi films in the pipeline.
Talking about how the web has completely changed a lot of definitions in the industry, he is looking forward to explore that space, too.
“So many good actors got noticed after their OTT shows or films got appreciated. It’s good to have another medium that offers you more work. I think theatre and OTT will complement each other in coming times,” he ends.
