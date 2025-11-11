Tusshar Kapoor reacts to father Jeetendra falling at Zarine Khan's prayer meet, gives health update

Veteran actor Jeetendra gave his fans a brief scare on Monday (November 10) after he stumbled and fell while heading to Zarine Khan’s prayer meet in Mumbai. However, his son Tusshar Kapoor has come forward to put all concerns to rest, saying his father is doing fine. Jeetendra suffered a fall while attending the prayer meet for Zarine Khan in Mumbai on Monday, November 10.

Tusshar gives an update

The incident occurred on Monday when Jeetendra was entering the venue for the prayer meet. Several photographs and videos from the spot showed the actor momentarily losing his balance and falling to the ground. He was soon seen getting up and even talking to the photographers. In some videos, his friend and actor Jackie Shroff was also seen by his side, assisting him.

As the video surfaced on social media, several fans flooded the comment sections, expressing concern and worry about the actor’s health.

Tusshar in an interview with Bombay Times assured everyone that Jeetendra is doing well. "He is absolutely fine. According to him, it was just a minor fall,” Tusshar said.

Actor Sanjay Khan’s wife, Zarine Khan, passed away on November 7 at the age of 81. A prayer meet was held today at JW Marriott, Mumbai, where several Bollywood stars, including Rani Mukerji and Fardeen Khan, arrived to pay their respects. Hrithik Roshan was also seen arriving with his girlfriend, Saba Azad. Malaika Arora, Jackie Shroff, Jeetendra Kapoor, and Zareen Khan, among others, were also spotted paying their respects. She is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and their four children - Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.

About Tusshar Kapoor’s work

Tusshar, the son of 70s' star Jeetendra, made his acting debut with Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai in 2001. Tusshar was most recently seen in Kapkapiii is a remake of the Malayalam horror-comedy Romancham. Kapkapiii was released in theatres on May 23. It is also believed that the actor has signed Prakash Jha’s political thriller titled Janadesh.