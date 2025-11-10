Zayed Khan holds dad Sanjay Khan close at mom Zarine Khan's prayer meet; Hrithik Roshan, Salim Khan, Fardeen Khan attend

Veteran actor Sanjay Khan’s wife, Zarine Khan, passed away on November 7 at the age of 81. A prayer meet was held today at JW Marriott, Mumbai, where several Bollywood stars, including Rani Mukerji and Fardeen Khan, arrived to pay their respects. Zayed Khan was seen holding his father close as the family received condolences. Bollywood stars arrive at Zarine Khan's prayer meet in Mumbai.

Zarine Khan's prayer meet

Several videos from the prayer meet surfaced online. In one of them, Zayed was seen arriving at the venue with his father, Sanjay. He helped his father step out of the car and held his hand as they headed inside. The father-son duo also greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. Sussanne Khan and Simone Arora were seen following them.

Hrithik Roshan arrived at his former mother-in-law’s prayer meet with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, and did not interact with the media. Zayed’s cousin, Fardeen Khan, was seen arriving with his mother. Apart from them, Salim Khan arrived with his daughter, Arpita Khan, and Helen. Rani Mukerji arrived with her brother. Malaika Arora, Jackie Shroff, Jeetendra Kapoor, and Zareen Khan, among others, were also spotted paying their respects.

A day after her mother’s death, Sussanne got emotional and remembered her mother in a heartfelt tribute on social media. She shared a video of herself sitting on Zarine’s lap and giving her a warm hug.

Along with the video, she wrote, “My Bestestttttt Friend, My God, My Life… Our Beautiful Mummy.. you are always going to be our Guiding Light… You taught us all to live it our own way… with the epitome of Grace and Love… May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were.. n our lives will be happy…. We love you beyond Love, beyond Life.. and from now until we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. you teach the Angels in heaven how to love… they are so lucky to have you… P. S You took all our hearts with you…”

About Zarine Khan’s death

On November 7, due to age-related ailments, Zarine Khan passed away at the age of 81. The actor, model, and interior designer is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and their children — Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, and Farah Khan Ali. She had appeared in the Hindi film Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963) alongside Dev Anand.