Zarine Khan sings Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo, dances to Shammi Kapoor song in old video; gives special message about family

Farah Khan Ali remembered her mother and former actor Zarine Khan with a special video. Taking to her Instagram, Farah posted a clip in which Zarine sang Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo, danced to and shared a message for her family members. Zarine died on November 7 at the age of 81. Farah Ali Khan posted a sweet video featuring her late mother Zarine Khan.

Zarine Khan sings and dances in old video clips shared by daughter Farah

In the video, Zarine, seated at a table with her family, smiled and sang Farida Khanum's Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo. Next, she was seen sitting in a shikara and singing Elvis Presley's Love Me Tender. She was also seen sitting with her friends and expressing her love for them. In another clip, recorded on her birthday, Zarine said, "I hope I can celebrate with you for more and more years."

Zarine message about family ties

In a video, Zarine and Farah Khan Ali danced to Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi's O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan. She shared a special message for her family, saying that "family is wealth." She also said, "You must always stay bonded, whether I'm here today or not. Remember, nobody is like your family."

Farah remembers mom Zarine with sweet note

Sharing the video, Farah captioned the post, “Aaj jaane ki zid na karo. Yuhi pahloon mein baithe raho ……. To my mother, my soul mate, the woman who touched many lives with her love warmth and shine. You will be missed because no one can ever be like you.”

"Your legacy will always continue to inspire many and I promise to walk in your footsteps and keep our family bonded together forever. Your friends will become my friends and i will love them and keep them close. Will miss you until we meet again. Rest in peace my darling Mamma," she added.

Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra react

Reacting to the post, Dia Mirza said, "Such a precious person. If there ever was a legacy to aspire for it would be hers. A legacy of love and kindness." Priyanka Chopra commented, "Angel (broken heart emoji)."

About Zarine's family

Earlier, Zarine's daughter-interior designer Sussanne Khan, penned an emotional note on Instagram, remembering her mother. In her post, she talked about how Zarine taught her family members to live life with the epitome of grace and love. She also shared a heartwarming video with her mother, where the duo shared a loving embrace and exchanged affectionate kisses.

"My Bestestttttt Friend, My God, My Life... Our Beautiful Mummy.. you are always going to be our Guiding Light... You taught us all to live it our own way... with the epitome of Grace and Love... May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were.. n our lives will be happy.... We love you beyond Love, beyond Life.. and from now Untill we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. you teach the Angels in heaven how to love... they are so lucky to have you... P. S You took all our hearts with you...," Sussanne wrote.

Zarine is survived by her husband Sanjay Khan and their four children, Sussanne, Simone, Farah Ali Khan and Zayed Khan. She and Sanjay celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in April this year.