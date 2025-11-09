Emotional Sussanne Khan mourns the loss of her mother, ‘soul twin’ Zarine Khan: 'You took all our hearts with you'

Veteran actor Sanjay Khan’s wife and interior designer Zarine Khan died at the age of 81 due to age-related ailments on November 7. Her daughters, Sussanne Khan and Farah Khan Ali, have now penned emotional notes remembering their mother and expressing how she was a guiding light in their lives. Sussanne Khan pens emotional tribute to mother Zarine Khan.

On Saturday, Sussanne took to Instagram and shared a video in which she could be seen sitting in her mother’s lap while hugging her. In the video, she could be heard saying, “I am my mother’s soul twin. All I am today is because of this amazing woman. She is my god, my mother and my life.”

Sharing the video, she also wrote an emotional note, which read, “My Bestestttttt Friend, My God, My Life… Our Beautiful Mummy.. you are always going to be our Guiding Light… You taught us all to live it our own way… with the epitome of Grace and Love… May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were.. in our lives will be happy…. We love you beyond Love, beyond Life.. and from now until we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. You teach the Angels in heaven how to love… they are so lucky to have you… P.S. You took all our hearts with you…”

Farah Khan Ali also shared a video of her mother singing the iconic song Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo and wrote, “To my mother, my soul mate, the woman who touched many lives with her love warmth and shine. You will be missed because no one can ever be like you. Your legacy will always continue to inspire many, and I promise to walk in your footsteps and keep our family bonded together forever. Your friends will become my friends, and I will love them and keep them close. Will miss you until we meet again. Rest in peace my darling Mamma.”

About Zarine Khan’s death

According to a report in News18, Zarine died at her Mumbai residence in the early hours of November 7. The model, actor and interior designer is survived by her husband Sanjay Khan and children Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Simone Arora and Farah Khan Ali. Her last rites were performed according to Hindu traditions by her son Zayed and husband Sanjay. Her daughters were seen carrying her body for the funeral, and the siblings broke down, hugging each other as they bid their mother a final goodbye.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Bobby Deol, visited Sanjay’s residence after hearing the news of Zarine’s sudden demise. Zarine’s close friends Hema Malini and Saira Banu also penned emotional notes about her on social media. Hrithik Roshan was also seen standing by ex-wife Sussanne during this grieving time and attending the funeral.