Heartbroken Zayed Khan fights back tears as he performs his mother Zarine Khan's last rites

Zarine Khan, the wife of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, passed away at the age of 81 on November 7 following age-related ailments. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, and others, visited her residence to pay their last respects. A video has now surfaced from the funeral, showing her son, actor Zayed Khan, fighting back tears as he performed her final rites. Zayed Khan breaks down as he performs mom Zarine Khan's last rites.

Zayed Khan performs his mother's last rites

A video shared by a paparazzo shows Zayed Khan performing the last rites of his mother, Zarine Khan. The actor appeared visibly heartbroken, struggling to hold back his tears. The funeral took place at Juhu Crematorium, attended by close family members and friends. Sussanne Khan was seen carrying her mother’s body along with her son and sisters, and she couldn't take her eyes off her mother's face. Sanjay Khan looked deeply grief-stricken, folding his hands as the paparazzi captured the emotional moment.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Shabana Azmi, and others, were seen visiting Sanjay Khan's residence to offer condolences. Bobby Deol was seen holding back tears as he arrived, while Sussanne Khan's ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan, was also present to support Sussanne during this difficult time. He later attended Zarine’s last rites with Saba Azad.

About Zarine Khan’s death

Zarine had reportedly been suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time. As reported by News18, she breathed her last on Friday morning at her home in Mumbai. She is survived by her husband, veteran actor Sanjay Khan, and their children — Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, Farah Ali Khan and Simone Arora.

Zarine began her career as a model and appeared in the Hindi film Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963) alongside Dev Anand. However, she later made a name for herself off-screen as a renowned interior designer and entrepreneur. After marrying Sanjay Khan, she stepped away from the film industry to focus on her family and career in design. Recently, Sussanne had celebrated her mother’s 81st birthday with a heartfelt note and throwback pictures, expressing how honoured and grateful she felt to be her daughter.