Zayed Khan says Sanjay Khan, Shatrughan Sinha are ‘good friends’ despite fight that escalated to firing bullets

In the late 1970s, Sanjay Khan and Shatrughan Sinha had gotten in a fight that escalated from verbal to physical to eventually guns being fired and police getting involved. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Zayed Khan reflected on the fight and stated that the two are ‘good friends’ now despite it. (Also Read: Zayed Khan doesn't expect everyone to understand sister Sussanne Khan's equation with Hrithik Roshan after divorce) Zayed Khan said that Sanjay Khan is very close to Shatrughan Sinha and his family now.

Zayed Khan on Sanjay Khan and Shatrughan Sinha’s fight

In the interview, Zayed was reminded that once Sanjay and Shatrughan got into a major fight that led to bullets being fired. When asked if his father had spoken to him about it, he said, “Haan haan, bohot bataya. Usse do chaar kadam aage bhi bataya. Main nahi bata sakta hoon. (Yes, he has told me a lot about it. I know even more than what’s known. But I can’t speak about it.)”

Zayed then described the time in Bollywood as one of ‘camaraderie, friendship and celebrations’, adding, “I mean, today Shatru ji and dad are very good friends. We’re very close to the family. It was a different time and age. That was a time when everybody felt like an emperor. I remember when they walked into a room, it felt like they had so much aura. I’ve grown up seeing wild times; it felt very normal to us. Today, it would be breaking news.”

Ranjeet on how the fight escalated between Sanjay, Shatrughan

Contrary to what Zayed believes, the fight between Sanjay and Shatrughan did make headlines as: ‘Murder was planned at Ranjeet’s place’. In an interview with Vicky in March, Ranjeet revealed that a fight broke out between the two Bollywood stars at a party when Shatrughan touched or pinched Sanjay’s cheek, and the latter retaliated with a slap.

Ranjeeth described things escalating dramatically as Reena Roy, who was in love with Shatrughan, yelled at Sanjay about it, and Shatrughan’s friends turned up and started firing bullets from country guns. Zeenat Aman, with whom Sanjay was in a relationship at the time, brought a lawyer along as he had called the police.

Eventually, Dilip Kumar had to intervene, and Shatrughan and Prakash Mehra were taken to the station. Subhash Ghai also visited the station that night. Bob Christo was also present when the incident took place, said Ranjeet.