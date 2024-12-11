Menu Explore
Shatrughan gets cryptic while revealing why his sons skipped Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Dec 11, 2024 02:16 PM IST

While Shatrughan Sinha refused to get into why Sonakshi Sinha’s brothers decided to skip the wedding, he shared that he understands their pain.

After dating for over seven years, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal finally tied the knot in June. One of the most notable aspects of the wedding was the absence of Sonakshi's brothers, Luv and Kussh. Now, her father and actor Shatrughan Sinha has addressed it. Also read: Sonakshi Sinha says she hid her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal because of ‘nazar’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in June.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in June.

Shatrughan Sinha breaks his silence

In an interview with Retro Lehren, Shatrughan spoke about Sonakshi’s wedding, and his view on the brothers skipping the big day.

During the conversation, he was asked whether he supported his daughter’s decision of inter-faith wedding. To which, he responded, “Of course, I will support my daughter. I don’t have any reason to not to. It’s their life and their wedding. They have to lead a life. If they are sure about each other, who are we to be against it? As parents and as a father, it was my duty to support her. I have always been with her, and I will continue to be so. We speak so much about women empowerment, how is it wrong for her to choose her partner? Not like she did anything illegal. She was mature.”

While Shatrughan refused to get into why Sonakshi’s brothers decided to skip the wedding, he shared that he understands their pain.

“I won’t complain. They are only humans. They maybe still not be so mature. I do understand their pain and confusion. There is always cultural reaction. Maybe, if I was their age, I might have had a similar reaction to it. But, here is where your maturity, seniority, and experience comes in place. Hence, my reaction was not as extreme as my sons,” he said.

Looking back at attending the wedding, Shatrughan confessed that he was enjoying her wedding parties, sharing he was overjoyed to meet all the guests.

About the couple

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for a few years before opting for an intimate wedding on the day they fell in love. They threw a bash for their closest friends and family later in the day. “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife,” they wrote sharing the wedding pictures.

Later, during a session at CNN-News18 Mumbai Townhall 2024, Sonakshi revealed why she chose to keep her relationship private. “Nazar (evil eye). I feel it’s always better to keep private things private. You’re already so much in the limelight; everybody knows everything about you. Something that is so dear to you should be kept for yourself. We met, we fell in love, we started going out. For me, I realised very early on that this is permanent,” she said.

