Zayed Khan doesn't expect everyone to understand sister Sussanne Khan's equation with Hrithik Roshan after divorce

It has been more than a decade since actor Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan divorced, and the two now maintain a cordial relationship while co-parenting their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne’s brother, actor Zayed Khan, spoke about the relationship between the two in an interview with Vickey Lalwani, stating that he doesn’t expect everyone to understand their equation. Zayed Khan spoke about Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan maintaining a cordial relationship after divorce.

Zayed Khan on Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan

Zayed spoke about knowing Hrithik since they were 12, stating that he knew him even before his sister Sussanne. Talking about them falling in love but separating later, he said, “My family has always stood for love, always stood for what my child has chosen must be right. The whole world knows what has happened and where we are right now, so we’ll skip all that. I don’t expect everybody to understand. She is the master of her decision. I’m all the more happy she’s found love again. We are happy, and that’s all that matters.”

Hrithik might not be his brother-in-law now, but Zayed says he regrets picking Shah Rukh Khan over him during a rapid fire on Karan Johar’s show years ago. “I remember once when I was on Koffee with Karan, and he asked me Hrithik or Shah Rukh. When you’re young, you don’t realise, and I said Shah Rukh at that time because I was working with him. Those are the moments I wish I had just kept quiet. Because do people feel bad? Of course. I remember when I went back home, my sister looked at me like, hmm. They were married at that time. Hrithik is a mature chap; he never nudged me because he’s not a petty person at all,” he said.

About Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik and Sussanne dated before marrying in a private ceremony in Bengaluru on 20 December 2000. Their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, were born in 2006 and 2008, respectively. The couple separated in December 2013, and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. Hrithik has been dating Saba Azad since 2022, while Sussanne has been dating Arslan Goni. The four are often seen partying together and sharing photos on social media. They even went on a New Year's vacation together to Dubai.