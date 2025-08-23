Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Zayed Khan doesn't expect everyone to understand sister Sussanne Khan's equation with Hrithik Roshan after divorce

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Aug 23, 2025 09:00 am IST

Zayed Khan spoke in a recent interview about his sister Sussanne Khan's divorce from Hrithik Roshan in 2014.

It has been more than a decade since actor Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan divorced, and the two now maintain a cordial relationship while co-parenting their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne’s brother, actor Zayed Khan, spoke about the relationship between the two in an interview with Vickey Lalwani, stating that he doesn’t expect everyone to understand their equation.

Zayed Khan spoke about Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan maintaining a cordial relationship after divorce.
Zayed Khan spoke about Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan maintaining a cordial relationship after divorce.

Zayed Khan on Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan

Zayed spoke about knowing Hrithik since they were 12, stating that he knew him even before his sister Sussanne. Talking about them falling in love but separating later, he said, “My family has always stood for love, always stood for what my child has chosen must be right. The whole world knows what has happened and where we are right now, so we’ll skip all that. I don’t expect everybody to understand. She is the master of her decision. I’m all the more happy she’s found love again. We are happy, and that’s all that matters.”

Hrithik might not be his brother-in-law now, but Zayed says he regrets picking Shah Rukh Khan over him during a rapid fire on Karan Johar’s show years ago. “I remember once when I was on Koffee with Karan, and he asked me Hrithik or Shah Rukh. When you’re young, you don’t realise, and I said Shah Rukh at that time because I was working with him. Those are the moments I wish I had just kept quiet. Because do people feel bad? Of course. I remember when I went back home, my sister looked at me like, hmm. They were married at that time. Hrithik is a mature chap; he never nudged me because he’s not a petty person at all,” he said.

About Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik and Sussanne dated before marrying in a private ceremony in Bengaluru on 20 December 2000. Their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, were born in 2006 and 2008, respectively. The couple separated in December 2013, and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. Hrithik has been dating Saba Azad since 2022, while Sussanne has been dating Arslan Goni. The four are often seen partying together and sharing photos on social media. They even went on a New Year's vacation together to Dubai.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Zayed Khan doesn't expect everyone to understand sister Sussanne Khan's equation with Hrithik Roshan after divorce
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On