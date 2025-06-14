Sussanne Khan talks about co-parenting with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. Here’s what she said

Actor Hrithik Roshan and interior designer Sussanne Khan ended their 14-year marriage in 2014, but despite the split, they've maintained a cordial relationship. Now, Sussanne has shared that they prioritised co-parenting their children, ensuring a happy dynamic for their kids' sake. Also read: Hrithik Roshan writes beautiful note for ex-wife Sussanne Khan: ‘I remember 20 years ago…’ Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000 after dating for four years.

Sussanne Khan on co-parenting with Hrithik

Sussanne spoke about her personal life and raising sons with her former husband, Hrithik, during a session at ETNow.in Reality Conclave & Awards 2025.

“Our children are very artistic. Both my boys are artistically inclined to another level. So, I think the support of my family and of course Hrithik as my co-parent is a very big thing to us. I am feeling very grateful and very blessed. I am feeling very grateful and very blessed,” Sussanne said while appreciating Hrithik for always cheering for her.

During the session, she also spoke about how her sons are inclined towards creative art. She said, "Hridaan is an artist since 5 years old. He has got inborn flair for art....And my older son is into music. He is a budding musician. He is studying at Berklee College of Music. Art and culture and heritage are what we as Indians are and what we infuse into our children, no matter what our relationship is with our spouses”.

About the couple

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000 after dating for four years. They share two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan. While they separated 11 years ago in 2014, they still remain good friends. Both Sussanne and Hrithik have moved on in their lives. Sussanne is now dating Arslan Goni, while Hrithik is in a relationship with Saba Azad. The four of them are often seen partying together and sharing photos on social media. They even went on a vacation together, ringing in the New Year in Dubai.

In an interview with Yuvaa, Hrithik's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan opened up about their divorce. He said, “Whatever happened was between the couple. For me, Sussanne is still Sussanne. They were in love, they had a misunderstanding—that is for them to resolve. As for us, she came into our house as family, and she still remains a member of the family."