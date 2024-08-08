Tusshar Kapoor says ‘certain section’ of the industry wants to pull him down: ‘I also faced constant scrutiny’

Tusshar Kapoor made his OTT debut with Dus June Kii Raat. The actor was recently in conversation with India Today during the promotional rounds of the show, where he opened up about his career and shared that he feels there is a ‘certain section’ in the film fraternity that does not want to see him succeed. (Also read: Tusshar Kapoor shares video from Eurorail, says he prefers Mumbai Local instead; fans say ‘dilasa dene wali baat hai’) Tusshar Kapoor shared he also faced a lot of cons because of being from a film family.

What Tusshar said

During the interview, Tusshar said, "Sometimes, I do feel why this certain section cannot accept me once and for all. And I think that section is part of the fraternity that wants to keep pulling you down. It's sad and true, but I have grown out of it. Thankfully, I have an audience that doesn't judge you no matter what you've done or what you've not. People do keep talking about the pros that one has of coming from a film family; I did have my share. But, I also faced a lot of cons and constant scrutiny. I was put to the test time and again as a new student. I am game to fight this because it also keeps me on my toes.”

'There have to be ups and downs'

He went on to add, “Thankfully, I have a son now who is my stress-buster. I look at life in a way where I am focussed and positive. Also, I am into fitness and Buddhism keeps me sane. All of this together keeps me going. I firmly believe that there's light at the end of every tunnel. There have to be ups and downs, otherwise life will be very boring. I am just grateful to be still here speaking to you all about my projects. That makes it all worth it.”

Dus June Kii Raat also stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and is directed by Tabrez Khan. It premiered on JioCinemas on August 4, 2024.