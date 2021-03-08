IND USA
Twinkle Khanna has some 'sage advice' this Women's Day.
Twinkle Khanna bats for Women’s Day every day: ‘Have a slice of cake, drink some wine’

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Twinkle Khanna advocated celebrating every day, making the most of life before the inevitable end as a 'bag of bones'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:48 PM IST

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recommended celebrating Women’s Day every day, with a witty post. She shared a gorgeous photo of herself lounging on a leather sofa with a drink in her hand. “My advice? Have a slice of cake, drink some wine. One day, you will end up as a bag of bones anyway, why do it when you are still alive? #womensdayeveryday,” she wrote on Twitter.

Photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar wrote in response to her tweet, “Agreed, sage advice this.” Fans jumped into the replies section to concur with her. “Exactly, experience everything before kicking the bucket and ending up as handful of ash and bag of bones,” one wrote. “And I’m off to order a big slice of chocolate cake!” another wrote.


Earlier, Twinkle commemorated International Women’s Day with a funny post. “Adding to Women’s Day quotes by brands, here is mine in the same spirit, ‘Women are like the bullets in a Nerf gun,they may seem harmless,till one shoots you in the eye. Come celebrate Women’s Day with a 30% discount on Nerf guns!’ #WomenEmpoweredByNerf,” she wrote.

On Saturday, Twinkle shared a public service announcement about Covid-19 safety, featuring a photo of her daughter Nitara kissing a puppy. The eight-year-old could be seen with a mask covering her nose and mouth in the picture.

“If our little ones can do it right then why are we using our masks as chin straps? Mask up and be safe!” Twinkle captioned it.

Also see: Esha Deol recalls her wedding, reveals Hema Malini called her crying afterwards. Watch video

Twinkle, who appeared in a handful of films from 1995 to 2001, has often said that she was not at all inclined towards acting. In fact, she often makes self-deprecating quips about her films, particularly Mela, in which she starred opposite Aamir Khan.

In 2018, Twinkle returned to films with PadMan, this time as a producer. The film starred her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, in the lead role. It won a National Award.

