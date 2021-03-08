Twinkle Khanna bats for Women’s Day every day: ‘Have a slice of cake, drink some wine’
Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recommended celebrating Women’s Day every day, with a witty post. She shared a gorgeous photo of herself lounging on a leather sofa with a drink in her hand. “My advice? Have a slice of cake, drink some wine. One day, you will end up as a bag of bones anyway, why do it when you are still alive? #womensdayeveryday,” she wrote on Twitter.
Photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar wrote in response to her tweet, “Agreed, sage advice this.” Fans jumped into the replies section to concur with her. “Exactly, experience everything before kicking the bucket and ending up as handful of ash and bag of bones,” one wrote. “And I’m off to order a big slice of chocolate cake!” another wrote.
Earlier, Twinkle commemorated International Women’s Day with a funny post. “Adding to Women’s Day quotes by brands, here is mine in the same spirit, ‘Women are like the bullets in a Nerf gun,they may seem harmless,till one shoots you in the eye. Come celebrate Women’s Day with a 30% discount on Nerf guns!’ #WomenEmpoweredByNerf,” she wrote.
On Saturday, Twinkle shared a public service announcement about Covid-19 safety, featuring a photo of her daughter Nitara kissing a puppy. The eight-year-old could be seen with a mask covering her nose and mouth in the picture.
“If our little ones can do it right then why are we using our masks as chin straps? Mask up and be safe!” Twinkle captioned it.
Also see: Esha Deol recalls her wedding, reveals Hema Malini called her crying afterwards. Watch video
Twinkle, who appeared in a handful of films from 1995 to 2001, has often said that she was not at all inclined towards acting. In fact, she often makes self-deprecating quips about her films, particularly Mela, in which she starred opposite Aamir Khan.
In 2018, Twinkle returned to films with PadMan, this time as a producer. The film starred her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, in the lead role. It won a National Award.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle bats for Women’s Day every day: 'Have a slice of cake, drink some wine'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baby Anushka Sharma cuts a birthday cake in special Women's Day post for mom
- Actor Anushka Sharma shared a post on mothers on the occasion of International Women's Day. She said that 'strong' and 'resilient ones' need to be celebrated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana's airport appearance makes Kishwer wonder why she never wears a mask
- Kishwer Merchant dropped a comment on a video of Kangana Ranaut at the airport, asking, "How is this woman never in a mask?'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Esha Deol recalls her wedding, reveals Hema Malini called her crying afterwards
- Esha Deol revealed that while her mother Hema Malini did not cry at her 'bidaai', she could not hold back her emotions afterwards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lisa Haydon cradles bare baby bump, waits for arrival of her ‘very little woman’
- Lisa Haydon, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani, shared a special post featuring her 'very little woman' on International Women's Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pipe-smoking Aamir Khan goes clubbing with Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula teaser
- Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam burn up the dance floor in the first teaser for their song, Har Funn Maula. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan shares unseen photo with wife Natasha Dalal on Women's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nawaz's brother, accused of violence by Aaliya, reacts to their reconciliation
- Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas has reacted to news of that Nawaz and his wife, Aaliya, are willing to reconcile. Aaliya had accused Shamas of physical abuse.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon takes a tumble and almost falls to the ground, fans blame her heels
- Kriti Sanon slipped and almost fell before a posing session for the paparazzi on Monday. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor averts drama after her staff member prevents fan from taking a pic
- Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport over the weekend. During her exit from the airport, her staff member stopped a fan from taking a picture with the actor. Janhvi tackled the situation calmly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra opens up about replacing Shraddha Kapoor in Saina
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women’s Day 2021: Boney Kapoor pays tribute to late wife Sridevi, daughters
- Boney Kapoor said that he was fortunate to have 'some of the strongest women in the world' in his life -- late wife Sridevi, and daughters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divorce may be cancelled, but Nawazuddin and his wife aren't living together
- Despite cancelling divorce proceedings, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya, has said that they aren't yet living with each other.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj is all praise for his 'strong and independent' wife Shilpa on Women's Day
- Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra shared a funny and cute video of the two of them to celebrate his wife and an 'amazing role model'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I want to take on more roles that make me nervous and uncomfortable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox