Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna gets makeover from daughter Nitara, says she has 'no future as makeup artist'
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna gets makeover from daughter Nitara, says she has 'no future as makeup artist'

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara can strike out 'makeup artist' as possible career after the makeover she gave to her mother.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 11:54 AM IST
Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of the work done on her face by daughter Nitara.

Twinkle Khanna does not seem to believe in falsely praising her kids. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a selfie, showing how daughter Nitara decided to give her another makeover. However, she didn't seem to like what she had done to her face.

In the picture, Twinkle has been given a thick unibrow with streaks of what looks like brown eyeshadow on her cheeks. An orange lipstick has been smeared on her nose and cheeks but Twinkle is seen smiling through it. "Another day and another makeover! I am clearly a glutton for punishment. And the little one has no future as a make-up artist! #FunnyMakeovers," Twinkle captioned her post.

Twinkle's followers commented on her look. "Oh i think he does! He will make Joker look more colourful," wrote one. Vogue fashion editor Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Very kahloesque of her!"

Last year in May, Nitara has given another makeover to Twinkle. Sharing a photo of herself, Twinkle wrote, “The little one has given me a fine makeover. Brows on fleek and all that jazz. @namratasoni watch out-you have some serious competition! #grouchomarxeyebrows.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas reveals which brother he chose to call her after his accident

In a recent post, Twinkle had talked about how Nitara adapted to the new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic. "The new normal:The balcony is becoming a forest and all our kids are turning into masked Superheroes! I marvel at how they have adapted to just slipping on a mask as they leave the door, the lack of fuss over their isolation. They give us hope and joy and help us through our toughest times. And also behave like crackpots to make us laugh, like this little one right here," she wrote.

Twinkle is an actor-turned-bestselling author and wife of actor Akshay Kumar. They also have a son named Aarav. Recently the couple made contribution towards Covid-19 relief measures, providing oxygen concentrators to those in need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twinkle khanna nitara bhatia akshay kumar

Related Stories

bollywood

Twinkle Khanna remembers grandmother, shares picture of inheritance she received from her

PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 01:40 PM IST
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna gives shout-out to Hrithik Roshan and Vidya Balan for ‘quietly’ contributing towards Covid-19 relief

PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 02:39 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This video of a donkey and little girl hugging is making tweeple teary-eyed

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens

Broccoli the cat shows off cool tricks taught by hooman. Watch

Man plays the ‘ear eating’ prank on doggo, gets a surprising reaction
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP