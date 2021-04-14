IND USA
Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of herself in pyjamas on Instagram.
Twinkle Khanna is 'tired of forgiving clothes': 'Give me the body con dress and damn the stomach rolls'

  • Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of herself in pyjamas on Instagram. She shared a post and expressed her desire to wear body con dress, crop tops and glitter eye-shadow.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 04:31 PM IST

Mrs. Funnybones author and former Bollywood actor Twinkle Khanna has expressed her desire to wear body con dress, crop tops and glitter eye-shadow. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself dressed in pyjamas.

"This is my hostage smile and hiding behind it is a desperate monologue. Why the hell did I write ‘Pyjamas are Forgiving’ and manifest a world for myself where I stay all day long in the damn things. I am tired of forgiving clothes," she said.

"Give me the body con dress and damn the stomach rolls. Give me crop tops and glitter eyeshadow. I promise to wear every unforgiving sartorial contraption while shouting ‘Go Corona Go’ as long as we can all get out!! #backtothefuture #donttakeitseriously #safetyfirstforall," she added.

Reacting to her post, several fans commented and dropped hearts. One fan wrote, "You are too cute! I am a stay at home artist and corona or no corona I make it a point to dress up every morning before I sit down with my art. It makes me feel good and when my kids see me like this they are motivated to get out of their PJs too."

Another wrote, "Yes why the hell u wrote pyjamas are forgiving??...n now we all are wearing the same outfit all day long...." A third fan wrote, "Pyjamas are a trap to quietly cultivate said stomach rolls. Ain’t nothing fitting in a bodycon right now (speaking for myself of course)."

On Monday, Twinkle shared a caricature featuring her husband, actor Akshay Kumar after he recovered from Covid-19. "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell," Twinkle said while sharing the art.

Twinkle and Akshay got married in 2001 and have two children. They had their son Aarav in 2002 and daughter Nitara in 2012. Twinkle has starred in several Bollywood movies including International Khiladi, Barsaat, Baadshah and Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan. She is now an author as well as popular columnist, interior designer and producer.

Story Saved
