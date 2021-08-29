Twinkle Khanna recalls her pain after grandmother's death: 'Sorrow felt like the needle of a sewing machine'

Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna has spoken about how she felt after the death of her grandmother. She mentioned how her grandmother had a huge role in bringing her up.

Writing in her latest weekly column of a leading newspaper, Twinkle mentioned how heartbroken she had been at losing her grandmother but added that there was a solace in knowing that she had lived a full life.

She wrote: "Death sometimes knocks at the door, till it is opened, and at other times, it slips in unannounced. When my grandmother, who had a large hand in raising me, passed away, sorrow felt like the needle of a sewing machine. Piercing through and lifting rhythmically. Forgotten for a few moments, it would slam down again. The salty Mumbai air suddenly heavy in my lungs, as if it were liquid going down the wrong pipe. Yet, there was a comfort in knowing she had lived a full life."

Twinkle's column was about her friends losing their son. She described how the loss of a child hits a person harder than someone who had lived a full life. That 'meagre solace' was missing, she said. She went on to add how it had been four days since the boy's death and how she was unable to provide any comfort to the grieving mother. She ended by saying that the loss 'could just as easily have been mine'.

Also read: Dimple Kapadia’s mother Betty Kapadia dies, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna spotted at hospital

Twinkle often shares throwback pictures with her maternal grandmother, Betty Kapadia. After her death in 2019, Twinkle had shared a picture, which featured the two of them knitting a sweater each. On Eid last year, Twinkle had shared a picture of their family’s feast and mentioned how she always associated the festival with her ‘nani’s delicious kichda’.

Sharing the picture, Twinkle Khanna had written: “We rarely made biryani on Eid. Our treat was always Nani’s delicious Kichda and decorated envelopes with our Eidi. This year, our hearts and our table have too many empty spaces without her to fill it all up. #eidmubarak.”