e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna remembers her nani on Eid in emotional post: ‘Our hearts and table have too many empty spaces’

Twinkle Khanna remembers her nani on Eid in emotional post: ‘Our hearts and table have too many empty spaces’

Writer Twinkle Khanna has remembered her late grandmother’s special Eid kichda in an emotional post. Her grandmother, also actor Dimple Kapadia’ mother, dies in 2019.

bollywood Updated: May 25, 2020 12:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Twinkle Khanna’s grandmother Betty Kapadia died in 2019.
Twinkle Khanna’s grandmother Betty Kapadia died in 2019.
         

Writer Twinkle Khanna has shared a picture of her family’s Eid feast, along with a note of remembrance for her late grandmother, Betty Kapadia. Twinkle wrote that she associates Eid with her ‘nani’s kichda’.

She wrote on Instagram on Monday, “We rarely made biryani on Eid. Our treat was always Nani’s delicious Kichda and decorated envelopes with our Eidi. This year, our hearts and our table have too many empty spaces without her to fill it all up. #eidmubarak.” The picture shows a plate of the Eid delicacy, along with several accompaniments.

 

Twinkle’s post has been ‘liked’ close to 50000 times. “Eid Mubarak,” several people wished her in the comments section, while others wrote about how pretty her picture was.

Twinkle’s grandmother, Betty, died at the age of 80 in 2019. She had been diagnosed with a respiratory disorder.

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

Several Bollywood actors took to social media to extend their Eid wishes to fans. Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. I wish for you and your families strength, peace and happiness in these uncertain times. #EidMubarak.” Sara Ali Khan shared pictures of herself in a hijab, as a child and an adult, and wrote, “Eid Mubarak #staysafe #stayhome #staypositive.”

Also read: Eid 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan wish Eid mubarak, Sonam Kapoor says ‘Thank you for praying for us’

Sonam Kapoor, meanwhile, shared an old picture of herself, and wrote, “Eid Mubarak my brothers and sisters, may this years trials and tribulations become foundations of a better tomorrow. Thank you for praying for us this whole holy month of Ramazan . Have a blessed Eid.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In