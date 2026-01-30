Twinkle Khanna reveals son Aarav Bhatia’s soft-hearted side: ‘People take advantage at times’

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recently spoke candidly about her son Aarav Bhatia, offering a rare glimpse into his personality. Calling him “soft-hearted” and “generous,” the actor-author revealed that his kindness can sometimes become a drawback, as others tend to take advantage of his giving nature. Twinkle Khanna has been married to actor Akshay Kumar since January 2001.

Twinkle Khanna gets candid During an interview with The Print, Twinkle, who recently released her book Mrs Funnybones Returns, spoke about her approach to parenting, and about her kids.

When the host asked Twinkle about the best dating advice she gave to her son, Aarav, she spoke about his personality. Twinkle said, “With your children, you have to see their personalities, and you then give advice according to that. My son is a very kind person, very soft hearted, since he was a child. Not just dating, but even with friends and other people. I had to always tell him to have his boundaries because he is so generous, that can sometimes lead other people to take advantage.”

Twinkle also spoke about her daughter Nitara, saying she keeps on telling her to lower her boundaries.

“With my daughter, I tell her she has to lower her boundaries. She is just 13 and she has to be a little less aggressive. So, whether it’s dating or friendship, or it’s just any relationships, that advice is pretty much the same. It’s how you have to function in the world, not only with somebody who you have a romantic relationship with. So for him, get a little bit more aggressive and for her, get less aggressive,” she added.