Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Twinkle Khanna says it's ‘hard to believe’ it has been 30 years since Barsaat released, shares goofy pic with Bobby Deol

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Oct 06, 2025 10:10 pm IST

Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna made their Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat. Check out her new post as the film turns 30.

Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna made their acting debut in Bollywood with the 1995 film Barsaat. On Monday, Twinkle shared new photos with Bobby from the making of the film as Barsaat clocked 30 years of release. The actor-turned-author also posted two pictures from their debut film, and wrote how it is ‘hard to believe’ that it has been this long since the release of the film.

Twinkle Khanna shared pictures with her Barsaat co-star, Bobby Deol.
Twinkle Khanna shared pictures with her Barsaat co-star, Bobby Deol.

What Twinkle wrote

In the first picture, Bobby made a goofy expression while Twinkle looked directly at the camera. In the second picture, she and Bobby were seen in a romantic pose. In the caption, Twinkle wrote, "Hard to believe that it’s been thirty years and we are still here doing our thing.

@iambobbydeol just sent me this picture from our Barsaat days. I suppose disappearing gracefully was never our style :) #30YearsOfBarsaat"

Bobby commented on the post with several red heart emoticons.

About their careers

Barsaat was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Both of them had won the award for Filmfare Award for Best Debut for the film. However, Twinkle quit acting after a string of flops and became a best-selling author. Still, her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, has starred with Bobby in several movies like Ajnabee, Thank You and Housefull 4, among others. Both the actors are friends and are frequently spotted together.

Meanwhile, Bobby had a career resurgence with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Bobby's role as the antagonist drew immense praise. Since then, he has acted in several projects, Housefull 4, Kanguva, and more recently The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He will also be seen in Alpha, and Bandar.

Twinkle recently launched her celebrity talk show along with Kajol, called Two Much. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were the first guests while Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were the ones in the second episode. The show is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna says it's ‘hard to believe’ it has been 30 years since Barsaat released, shares goofy pic with Bobby Deol
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On