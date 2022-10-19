Twinkle Khanna shares funny video on the worst excuses to avoid parties; fans call it 'relatable'

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram and shared a funny video as she highlighted the problems of an introverted person. She shared the worst excuses to avoid a party used by introverts. She tried to decide which excuse would work best for her. The fans said they related to Twinkle's video and shared the worst excuses they used themselves to avoid stepping out for a party. ( Also read: Rakul Preet Singh discusses her life problem with Siri, asks 'how to get slim and tall without any exercise'. Watch)

Taking to Instagram Reels, Twinkle posted a video, in which she can be seen reading a book on her study table with her reading glasses on. She wore a white shirt with a beige sweater on it. As soon as she took a sip of her tea, a message popped up on her phone which read, “Received an invitation.” Then, she started thinking of excuses and ended up making the worst excuses to avoid going. She can be seen making excuses such as ‘I am sick’, ‘I cannot come because I have a boil on my bum', among others. In the end, she kept her phone aside in confusion.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, “Introverts of the world - How often does this happen? Drop a (heart emojis) if it's every other week and tell me the worst excuse you have ever made in the comments below!” Actor Soni Razdan wrote, “No explanations I just say so sorry won’t be able to make it.”

One of her fans commented, “People have stopped asking me for a reason.” Another fan wrote, “My go-to… ‘that sounds like so much fun! I wish I could be there but I already have plans. So sorry to miss out! Byeeee’." Another fan commented, "Happens to me every other day! My most used excuse is to make someone in my family fall gravely ill (laughing emoji). Many other fans also shared their experiences and dropped laughing emojis on the video. Some called her video ‘relatable’.

Twinkle Khanna tied knot with actor Akshay Kumar in 2001. The couple has two children – son Aarav, and daughter Nitara. Aarav was born in 2002, and Nitara in 2012. Twinkle Khanna made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995, and quit films after a few years. She was last seen in Love Ke Liya Kuch Bhi Karega in 2001. Then, she made her debut as a writer with Mrs Funnybones in 2015.

