Twinkle Khanna shares what is the best part of being married to Akshay Kumar: 'Here's to 25 years of love'

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has been married to actor Akshay Kumar since January 2001; they share two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara. They are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary this year. Twinkle posted a hilarious and sweet post on her Instagram account to mark this special milestone, sharing what is the ‘best part’ about being married to Akshay. (Also read: Akshay Kumar celebrates 25th wedding anniversary with Twinkle Khanna, shares her dance video: ‘Cheers to my lady who…’) Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna recently tried paragliding together.

What Twinkle wrote In the video, Twinkle was seen getting ready as she is about to take the jump with a guide as part of the paragliding experience. She was seen shaking and smiling as Akshay recorded the video on the mobile. She nodded when Akshay asked if she was sure she was ready to jump! He laughed as Twinkle took the jump and called her name when she was high up in the air. Then it was Akshay's turn, and Twinkle recorded her. Akshay said that he is feeling the pressure because his wife just finished doing it!

In the caption, Twinkle wrote, "The best part of our marriage?

We always encourage each other to fly.

Sometimes literally, like today!

Here’s to 25 years of love, support and jumping off mountains @akshaykumar"