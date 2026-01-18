Twinkle Khanna shares what is the best part of being married to Akshay Kumar: 'Here's to 25 years of love'
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. Check out what Twinkle wrote on this special milestone.
Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has been married to actor Akshay Kumar since January 2001; they share two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara. They are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary this year. Twinkle posted a hilarious and sweet post on her Instagram account to mark this special milestone, sharing what is the ‘best part’ about being married to Akshay. (Also read: Akshay Kumar celebrates 25th wedding anniversary with Twinkle Khanna, shares her dance video: ‘Cheers to my lady who…’)
What Twinkle wrote
In the video, Twinkle was seen getting ready as she is about to take the jump with a guide as part of the paragliding experience. She was seen shaking and smiling as Akshay recorded the video on the mobile. She nodded when Akshay asked if she was sure she was ready to jump! He laughed as Twinkle took the jump and called her name when she was high up in the air. Then it was Akshay's turn, and Twinkle recorded her. Akshay said that he is feeling the pressure because his wife just finished doing it!
In the caption, Twinkle wrote, "The best part of our marriage?
We always encourage each other to fly.
Sometimes literally, like today!
Here’s to 25 years of love, support and jumping off mountains @akshaykumar"
Akshay had also penned a sweet note for Twinkle on his Instagram account. “25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai… her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead,” he added, ending the message with laughter emojis. Calling their journey together “madness that we both love,” Akshay concluded, “From day one to year twenty-five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina.”
Actor-turned-author Twinkle released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones, in 2015. She has also authored The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, and Welcome to Paradise.
Fans will see Akshay in Bhooth Bangla, helmed by Priyadarshan. The film will also star Tabu and Paresh Rawal. He also has Welcome to the Jungle, Haiwaan and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.
