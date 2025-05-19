Twinkle Khanna says sister Rinke refused to move to Mumbai during Op Sindoor, felt safer staying close to PM Modi's home

Author Twinkle Khanna has shared her conversation with her sister Rinke Khanna during Operation Sindoor. In her column for the Times of India, Twinkle said that she had then insisted Rinke, who stays in Delhi, shift to Mumbai with her "to be safe from Pakistani missiles". However, Rinke, whose house is near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, refused her invitation, saying that she felt safer in Delhi. PM stays at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. (Also Read | Twinkle Khanna says she argued with Akshay Kumar for ‘fighting with Vicky Kaushal’ over Operation Sindoor film) Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna are the daughters of Dimple Kapadia and late Rajesh Khanna.

Twinkle asked sister Rinke to move to Mumbai during Operation Sindoor

Twinkle assured Rinke of safe shelter and sufficient food to tide over the difficult times. She said, "In the midst of Operation Sindoor, I had urged her to come to Mumbai until things settled down. ‘Delhi could be high up on the target list,’ I told her, ‘I don’t have a bunker, but the building has a large basement. I also have two Godrej cupboards we can use as fortifications. Don’t worry about food. I have stocked two months of rations, and the best part is that I have even bought a large stainless steel paneer maker.’ She interrupted me, ‘To use as a shield?’"

Rinke felt safer staying near PM Modi

Rinke refused to leave Delhi and shift to Mumbai during Operation Sindoor. "‘No, to make homemade paneer for us.’ I explained that the fake paneer epidemic is somewhat concerning, and the food minister has already written to our health minister J P Nadda about it. ‘Just bring your kids and come quickly.’ ‘To eat paneer,’ she asked. ‘No, to be safe from Pakistani missiles'. My sister refused my kind offer. She lives within one kilometre of the PM’s residence and claimed she felt safer there than hunkering down in the basement with me," Twinkle wrote.

About Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched against terror bases in Pakistan on May 6 and 7, neutralising several terrorists. It was a response to the ghastly terrorist attack in April that left 26 civilians dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.