Two films released with same story, characters: One became highest-rated Indian film, other lost 220 crore; here's how

Any film analyst worth their salt will tell you that it is impossible to predict what makes a film work. Some argue it's the stars, others swear by the importance of the story, while others still claim it's the presentation. Maybe it's a combination of all of it. Otherwise, how does one explain two films with the same story and characters receiving such differing receptions? One is considered a cult classic with the highest rating for any Indian film, while the other has been called one of the worst Bollywood films ever made and was a box office bomb. (Also read: Singham Again writer reacts to charges that film 'encashes' Ramayana as Diwali marketing strategy) Adipurush, adapted from Hindu epic Ramayana, is one of India's biggest box office bombs

The two films with one story

The epic Ramayana has lent itself to several films in India over the years. Besides Ramanand Sagar's iconic show, over three dozen films have been made on the epic in various languages. Of them, the highest-rated is not even live-action or fully made in India. The film is Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, a joint Indo-Japanese anime made in 1992. The film, made in both English and Hindi, has a staggering IMDb rating of 9.2 out of 10, the highest for any Indian film.

On the other hand, the nadir of Ramayana adaptations in India came three decades later when Om Raut made Adipurush. Billed as the most expensive Indian film ever made (with a reported budget of ₹55 crore), Adipurush saw a tsunami of negative reviews from both fans and critics. This tanked its box office chances. According to trade experts, the film is said to have lost around ₹220 crore at the box office, severely underperforming.

What went right and what went wrong

The Legend of Prince Rama is considered a case study in how to adapt Ramayana for the Indian audiences. Like Adipurush, it tells a small part of the Ramayana - from the vanvaas to Ravana's death. But it does it straightforwardly, retaining the simplicity and essence of the original text. Critics have also applauded the voice actors, particularly bringing back Arun Govil as Lord Rama and casting Amrish Puri as Ravana. But what clinched it for the anime was the animation style, which captured the spirit of Ramayana quite well, feel viewers. Despite never being released in India, the film is considered a cult classic and has been aired on Doordarshan countless times. The film is finally releasing in India later this month.

Everything that The Legend of Prince Rama got right, Adipurush got wrong. The film was criticised for everything from the casting (Prabhas lacked Lord Rama's serenity) to the dialogue (that was labelled cringe). Even the visual presentation of the epic was criticised, and the VFX were trolled even before the film was released. Ultimately, the film holds a rather low IMDb score of 2.7 out of 10. The film earned just ₹350 crore worldwide at the box office, way below its landing cost.

When Ramayana will return to theatres

Undeterred by Adipurush's lacklustre performance, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwary is now adapting the epic again. His Ramayana, reportedly mounted on a massive ₹800-crore budget, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film is currently being shot and is targetting a 2025 release.