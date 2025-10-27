‘Two legends’ Satish Shah and Asrani's comic chemistry in old clip from Ghar Ki Izzat leaves fans emotional. Watch

Fans are mourning the loss of two of Indian cinema’s most beloved comedians, Satish Shah and Asrani. A scene featuring both actors from the 1993 film Ghar Ki Izzat has resurfaced online, leaving many emotional. The clip, which captures the humour and chemistry between the two stalwarts, has melted hearts on the internet. Satish Shah and Asrani's still from their movie Ghar Ki Izzat.

Asrani and Satish Shah's comic chemistry in movie

On Sunday, a fan took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a clip from Ghar Ki Izzat featuring both Asrani and Satish. Sharing the clip, the user wrote, "Within a week... Asrani and now Satish Shah. Life. Was scrolling through YouTube to check whether they had both worked together in movies, then I found yes."

The scene, also featuring veteran actor Bindu, showcases the effortless comic timing of Satish and Asrani. It shows them playing brothers who return home after work, only to find Bindu (Satish’s wife in the film) eating laddus. What follows is a hilarious sequence where the two men chop vegetables to cook for themselves and Satish’s wife. The humorous exchange between them evokes memories of an era when slapstick and situational comedy dominated Hindi cinema.

The film also featured Jeetendra, Rishi Kapoor, Kader Khan, Asha Parekh, Juhi Chawla, and Anita Raj in key roles and was a remake of Prosenjit Chatterjee's Bengali film Bhanga Gora (1990).

Fans were deeply moved after watching the clip. One comment read, "Two legends. One frame. Endless laughter #RIP." Another wrote, "Bollywood will never get such legends." A third said, "Two comedy legends gone back to back, it’s sad, just recovering from one another’s blow. Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi... Issa bhi hota hai isme. Om Shanti. RIP." Another comment read, "We lost two gems of Indian cinema," while another user posted, "Two comedy legends gone back to back. The world is a little less funny, a lot more empty."

About Asrani and Satish Shah’s deaths

Veteran actor Asrani had been admitted to Arogya Hospital four days before his death due to breathing issues. The actor passed away on Monday, October 20, at the age of 84.

On October 25, Satish Shah breathed his last at the age of 74 after suffering kidney failure. The actor’s manager revealed that he collapsed while having lunch at his Mumbai residence. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he could not be revived. His death came as a shock to the entire industry.

His Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan and Rajesh Kumar were heartbroken as they attended his funeral, bidding him an emotional farewell by singing the show’s theme song beside his pyre. Several other celebrities, including Suresh Oberoi, Dilip Joshi, Farah Khan, Johnny Lever, David Dhawan, JD Majethia and others, also attended his funeral, held at a crematorium in Bandra. His prayer meet will take place on October 27 at Jalaram Hall, Juhu.