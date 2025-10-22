Asrani danced merrily to Sindhi songs on stage at event just 10 days before death. Watch unseen video

Veteran actor and beloved comedian Govardhan Asrani, known simply as Asrani, died at the age of 84 following a prolonged illness on Monday. His passing cast a pall of gloom over the film industry and his fans. Now, a moving video has emerged, showing the actor joyfully dancing at an event that took place just ten days before his death. Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness.

Asrani seen dancing just 10 days before death

Ever since the news of his passing emerged on social media, numerous tributes celebrating Asrani’s spirit have poured in. Among them is a video showing him dancing at the event just 10 days before his death.

Singer Pinky Maidasani shared a video of Asrani on Instagram, where she is seen performing a Sindhi song with the veteran actor by her side on stage. Initially, Asrani is seen standing with others assisting him, and later, he joyfully breaks into dance to the music.

Sharing the video, Pinky wrote, “Last event just 10 days back he was on stage and dancing on Sindhi tunes in event wow what a life he lived to fullest a true gem artist our own legend the Asrani saheb.”

The post’s comment section was flooded with tributes, with many fans and followers applauding Asrani’s spirit. Some fans remembered him for being an “entertainer” and “great actor”.

“Bless his soul,” one wrote, with another sharing, “He was our smile.” “A legend in his own right. Each character he played with such honesty and flair. And all the characters are etched in our minds for eternity. May his soul rest in peace. His passing feels like a personal loss. Too heartbreaking,” one wrote, with one mentioning, “Jeena issi ka naam hai (That’s how you live).”

Asrani dead at 84

On Monday, news agency ANI tweeted, “Actor-director Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as 'Asrani' passed away in Mumbai today after a prolonged illness. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium.”

Asrani’s manager, Babubhai Thiba, told ANI, “Asrani passed away today at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu. He is survived by his wife, sister, and nephew.”

Over a career that spanned more than five decades, Asrani became one of the most cherished faces of Hindi cinema. Renowned for his impeccable comic timing and expressive performances, he appeared in over 350 films. Among his many memorable roles, his portrayal of the jail warden in the 1975 classic Sholay remains an enduring part of Indian pop culture. In recent years, he was seen in films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhamaal, Bunty Aur Babli 2, R... Rajkumar, All The Best, and Welcome. He is survived by his wife, Manju Asrani, his sister, and his nephew; the couple had no children.