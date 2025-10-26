Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Sumeet Raghvan gets teary-eyed as he remembers ‘dad’ Satish Shah: ‘Life can be very cruel’

Actor Sumeet Raghvan, who played the role of Sahil in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, got teary-eyed as he paid tribute to Satish Shah, who played his on-screen father in the iconic sitcom that aired from 2004 to 2006. Taking to Instagram, Sumeet shared a video in which he talked about the show, Satish's character Indravadan Sarabhai and the bond between the cast members. Sumeet Raghvan talked about late Satish Shah in a new video.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Sahil pays tribute to Satish Shah

Talking about the show, Sumeet said, "In 2004, we started a show and stopped it after 70 episodes. Because it didn't work then. Today, 21 years later, that show has become the heartbeat of people’s hearts. The show is called Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. People have begun to identify with the characters of the show. They say, ‘I’m the Sahil of my house,’ 'this is the Rosesh of our house' and ‘my wife behaves just like Monisha’. But no one ever said, ‘This is the Indravadan of our home,’ because there was only one — Satish Kaka.”

An emotional Sumeet said that Satish was "struggling for some time." "Today, he left us. As the show continues to grow, so does our bond. Whenever we met, we didn’t talk as Sumeet, Rupali or Rajesh. Then we are Sahil, Monisha, Rosesh, Dad, and Mom. That's how we talk with each other. Today, the head of the Sarabhai family, our most senior member, has left us. Kaafi dino se woh joojh rahe the (He had been struggling for some days). Finally, life can be very cruel,” he added.

Sumeet pens note for Satish

Sumeet also spoke to the fans who paid tribute to Satish. "To all the fans of the show who have been sending their condolences, as the eldest son, I accept them. And to dad, I just want to say, 'So long, dad. Safe travels, Dad. See you on the other side,” concluded his video.

Sharing the emotional video, he wrote, "Love you Satish kaka..Love you dad...We all love you and miss you indu..narad muniiiii (face holding back tears emojis)..#sarabhaivssarabhai #indravadansarabhai." Satish, according to the medical certification, died due to septic shock at the age of 74 on Saturday.

About Satish and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, his other works

Despite his memorable roles on the big screen, Satish's portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai remains one of the most iconic comic roles of his career in Indian TV history. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai aired from 2004 to 2006. Directed by Deven Bhojani, it also starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar

With a career of over four decades, Satish became a household name through his comic roles in both films and television. The actor starred in Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om and Shaadi No. 1.