Udaipur Files finally releases after HC clears it; Kanhaiya Lal's sons watch, give verdict: 'Not against any religion'

Hindi film Udaipur Files has finally released in theatres on Friday after facing facing multiple hurdles, including censorship delays and a court case. The film, which stars Vijay Raaz, is based on the real-life murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in 2022. Udaipur Files stars Vijay Raaz as Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor who was murdered in Udaipur in 2022.

The film had faced political opposition and a delay in certification over concerns of religious polarisation. However, the Delhi High Court refused to stay its release on Thursday evening, paving the way for its release.

The film's release has been closely followed by Kanhaiya Lal's family, who have been vocal about their support for the project. On Friday, the late tailor's two songs - Yash and Tarun - watched the film at a cinema hall in Udaipur that had reserved a seat in tribute to Kanhaiya Lal, with a photograph of the slain tailor placed on the seat between his two sons. As the film's most heart-wrenching scene — depicting their father's brutal beheading — played on screen, the brothers were visibly moved, shedding tears in remembrance of their father.

Later, speaking with ANI, Yash opened up about what the film means to the family. “I appeal to the people of the country to watch the movie and understand what happened to my father on June 28, and how the roots of terrorism are working in the country. This does not oppose any religion or hurt the sentiments of any community,” he said.

He shared that his mother, still emotionally affected, would not be able to watch the movie, but a seat in the theatre would be kept "reserved" for his father's soul, along with his photo placed on it.

The movie is based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, who was brutally killed in broad daylight by two men allegedly angered by a social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The incident triggered national outrage and raised serious concerns about radicalisation and communal violence. The film is directed by Bharat S Shrinate and Jayant Sinha, and produced by Amit Jani.

