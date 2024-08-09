Ulajh box office collection day 7: Janhvi Kapoor film earns only 50 lakh on first Thursday, takes India total to 7 cr

Ulajh box office collection day 7: The film, which released in theatres on Friday, has been witnessing a dip in its numbers. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned only ₹50 lakh on Thursday. Ulajh has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria. (Also Read | Ulajh movie review: Janhvi Kapoor makes a case for ‘talented’ nepo babies in this entangled thriller) Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Ulajh.

Ulajh India box office

The film earned ₹1.15 crore on day one, ₹1.75 crore on day two, and ₹2 crore on day three. Following that, Ulajh witnessed a fall in its numbers. On day four and day five, the film earned ₹65 lakh each and on day six the film collected ₹55 lakh. It earned ₹50 lakh nett in India on day seven as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹7.25 crore. Ulajh had an overall 9.73% Hindi occupancy on Thursday.

About Ulajh

The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the role of a young diplomat and spy, Suhana. Ulajh also stars Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi in key roles. It is written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu while Atika Chauhan has penned the dialogues.

In the film, Janhvi is shown as Suhana, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, who navigates a difficult mission at the London embassy under close watch. Her performance defies stereotypes, addressing nepotism head-on. Gulshan Devaiah plays a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative. The trailer teased a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardises the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival.

Ulajh review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Janhvi Kapoor, expectedly, dominates each and every frame of this Sudhanshu Saria directorial. She begins the film with a certain earnestness as the girl who won’t stay quiet sitting amidst her seniors in front of a minister, and even blackmails him. That the same tactic comes back to bite her later, is clever. But she fails to tug at your heart strings when she gets into trouble. Her helplessness is the same as her character in Mili. Her desire to prove herself is the same as Gunjan in her previous film, Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl. The quest to drill her acting chops into our heads, is similar to Ulajh drilling its ‘nepotism doesn’t mean talent isn’t there’ stance. We see what you did there, Parvez Shaikh and Sudhanshu, who share writing credits."