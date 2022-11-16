Uninterested Taimur Ali Khan takes part in magic show at friend's birthday party, smiles as it ends. Watch

Taimur Ali Khan, son of actor-couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, was part of a magic show at a friend's birthday party recently. In a video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, magician Shailesh Sonawane asked Taimur, sitting in the audience, to come to the front. (Also Read | Inaaya Naumi Kemmu adores Taimur Ali Khan, says Soha Ali Khan)

As the magician gestured at Taimur to extend his hand, he got confused and kept stepping forward. The person then turned Taimur around and again gestured him to keep his hand open in front of him. A visibly uninterested Taimur obliged him.

The magician performed his trick and Taimur looked around him. Taimur also closed his hand when asked to do so as he held a flower in his fist. After turning his hand around, when the magician asked him to do so, a ball appeared in his hand. A smiling Taimur handed over the ball to the magician and looked at the audience.

Taimur is often seen with his parents in Mumbai. Recently, he went to a concert with his father Saif Ali Khan. His sister Saba Ali Khan shared a photo featuring Saif and Taimur. In the picture, Taimur sat on the shoulders of his father. Taimur clapped while Saif had a serious look on his face as hundreds of people stood in the background.

Taimur is the elder son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif. The couple has been married for almost 10 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. They tied the knot on October 16, 2012.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jehangir Ali Khan. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Fans saw Kareena last in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

Saif will be seen portraying the role of Ravan in Om Raut's Adipurush, which will be out in January 2023. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in the lead roles. It is based on the Indian Epic Ramayana.

