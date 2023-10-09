Unseen pics from Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's sangeet, choora ceremony, varmala ceremony out now

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dreamy royal wedding in Udaipur was a treat for those who were part of it. While the actor has unveiled selected photos with her fans, now more unseen pictures from her sangeet, choora ceremony and the pearl white wedding have now been shared by one of the guests. Also read: Parineeti Chopra opens up about Raghav Chadha's family in homecoming video after wedding: ‘They make me feel like queen’ More pics from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding celebration.

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's sangeet was a 90s theme party with old Bollywood tracks being played for couple and the guests. The new picture shows Parineeti posing with her family members at the party as they all show their excitement in front of the camera. Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra, cousins including Siddharth Chopra are also seen in the group picture which has the white-theme decor in the background. Parineeti had decked up in a grey-silver outfit with a heavy necklace along with it. Raghav wore a simple black bandhgala for the bash. There is a selfie of Parineeti and Raghav as well and the picture is lit with their wide smiles.

Parineeti and Raghav's sangeet.

Parineeti post her choora ceremony.

The second picture shows Parineeti walking away after her choora ceremony. She is seen in a yellow kurta-salwar with a yellow dupatta on her head. Her face is not visible but its clear the picture was clicked after the ceremony.

Pics from Parineeti Chopra's wedding day.

There are two pictures from the pearl white wedding as well. One is a bird's-eye view of the venue which was surrounded by water. Parineeti is seen with a dupatta on her head. The other is a group picture of Parineeti's close family members. Priyanka Chopra's mom Dr Madhu Chopra is seen in a pink salwar-suit and brother Siddharth Chopra is seen in a kurta-pyjama in the picture.

Parineeti and Raghav had ome of their pre-wedding festivities in Delhi before they moved to Udaipur for the two-day celebration. There was a cricket match between the Chopras and Chadhas as well as a three-legged race among the pre-wedding activities.

