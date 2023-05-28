Uorfi Javed reacts to morphed pic of Sangeeta Phogat and Vinesh Phogat: ‘Itna nahi girna chahiye’

Uorfi Javed became the latest celebrity to come out in support of the ongoing wrestlers' protest in New Delhi. She took to her Twitter handle and commented on a morphed photo of Sangeeta Phogat and Vinesh Phogat which was clicked after they were detained by the police. Their morphed photo has now gone viral. Uorfi questioned those who have been sharing the wrong image. Also read: Uorfi Javed mocks Vivek Agnihotri for his ‘costume slavery’ tweet about Aishwarya Rai

Uorfi Javed on wrestlers' protest

Uorfi Javed reacts to wrestlers' protest in Delhi.

Uorfi wrote, “Why do people edit photos like this to prove their lies! Kisi ko Galat thehrane k Liye itna nahi girna chahiye k jhoot ka sahara liya jaaye (just to prove someone wrong, one should not stoop so low and take help of lies).” She also tweeted a video from the protest which showed police trying to clear the site.

The morphed photo of Sangeeta Phogat and Vinesh Phogat showed them smiling inside a police van. They were being taken by the cops. However, the original one had them with serious faces. The same pictures have been shared by Bajrang Punia on Twitter. She tweeted, “IT cell people are spreading this false picture. We make it clear that a complaint will be filed against whoever posted this fake picture.”

What happened at wrestlers' protest?

The wrestlers have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for quite some time at Jantar Mantar. They demand his arrest for alleged sexual harassment. On Sunday, chaos kickstarted at the site when the wrestlers and police personnel shoved and pushed each other as Vinesh Phogat, her cousin Sangeeta Phogal and Sakshi Malik began to breach the barricades. All three of them were detained along with others at the protest.

The wrestlers were pushed into buses and taken to different unknown locations, as per reports. The Delhi Police cleared the protest site and removed cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers on the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the new parliament complex.

"They have been detained for violating law and order. We will take legal action after inquiry in due course of time," Deependra Pathak, Special CP, Law and Order, told PTI.

Meanwhile, actor, producer Pooja Bhatt tweeted, “Male Priests respectfully escorted through the parliament. (folded hand emoji) Female Athletes manhandled on the streets. Joy? Sorrow? Pride? Shame? What are we meant to stay with or feel?”

