Uorfi Javed says someone from Neeraj Pandey's office is harassing her: 'Told me I deserve to be beaten to death'

Uorfi Javed had to go to the police station once again on Sunday after she got some threatening calls. Unwell from a fresh bout of flu, she shared a video of herself, sitting in her car outside a police station. She said that she had been getting calls from a man threatening to beat her up. (Also read: Uorfi Javed complains of receiving rape and death threats; man booked) Uorfi Javed has been getting calls from a man claiming to be Neeraj Pandey's staff.

In a following post, she wrote, "So someone called me from NEERAJ PANDEYS office, saying he's his assistant and sir wants to meet me- so I just said before meeting he needs to send me all the details of the project and at this the alleged assistant got really furious that how dare I disrespect NEERAJ PANDEY. He told me that he knows my car number and everything and I deserve to be beaten to death cause of the kinds of clothes I wear. All this because I refused the meeting without proper details."

Uorfi Javed's post.

Neeraj Pandey has not commented on the same yet. He is the director behind hits such as A Wednesday, Baby and Special 26.

In December, a case was registered against a broker for allegedly sending abusive audio clips and rape threats to Uorfi. The accused, identified as Naveen Ranjan Giri, also allegedly threatened to kill the social media influencer. “The accused has been booked under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506(2) (criminal intimidation – threatening to cause death or grievous hurt) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of Information Technology Act. The investigation is on and we are looking for the accused,” said inspector Shivaji Jadhav of Goregaon police station.

Uorfi rose to fame after featuring in Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. She recently made headlines for saying "go to hell" to actor Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir expressed his views on Urfi Javed's fashion statement while speaking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her show What Women Want last month.

On the show, Ranbir said he did not like Urfi's fashion choice, terming it as "bad taste". On the other hand, Kareena in one of the interviews heaped praises on Urfi's fashion sense.

