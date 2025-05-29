Urvashi Rautela shares photo proof that Leonardo DiCaprio has called her 'Queen of Cannes'. Internet is not buying it

Urvashi Rautela shares picture with Leonardo

Urvashi shared a throwback selfie on Instagram on Thursday, featuring herself alongside Hollywood star Leonardo. The photo reportedly dates back to their meeting in 2022. Sharing the picture, Urvashi claims that Leonardo called her the 'queen of Cannes'.

“When Leonardo DiCaprio calls you the Queen of Cannes! Thank you, Leo… now that’s a Titanic compliment,” she captioned the photograph. It is believed that Urvashi met Leonardo at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

Urvashi had faced heavy trolling three years ago after claiming that Leonardo had praised her as a "talented actress" and complimented her appearance at the film festival.

Fans call her out

The scrutiny has resurfaced with her recent throwback selfie with the Hollywood star. Social media users are flooding the comment section, with many trolling Urvashi for seeking attention, while others are questioning the authenticity of the picture with Leonardo.

Urvashi's friend Orry commented, “What do u mean when he calls u queen of Cannes ??? U r the queen of cannes what else is he meant to u?”.

One social media user shared, “Does Leo know that he called you the queen of Cannes??”, with another writing, “If self-obsession was a person".

One comment read, “Dear Urvashi, if you are the one who is spreading this and not a member of your family, I want to tell you that you are only insulting yourself and the dignity of a real star is created by her love for herself so that everyone respects her and not by running after the spotlight and fame in a way that does not suit her. In the past years you did not get upset and this year you got upset, why? And I tell you that this is your personal account and not a fan account for you to behave in this way. Review yourself, you are only insulting your name”.

“The meeting we've all been waiting for,” one joked, with another quipping, “She is the best and Leo will be honoured to be first person to get a selfie with her natural beautiful self”.

“First woman to stand next to Lenardo Di caprio,” one comment read. Another social media user wrote, "Now the AI is very dangerous”, and one mentioned, “Another lie”.

“That's a doppelganger of Leo D,” one claimed.

Urvashi in the news

The actor has been in the news for her outings at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, with her bold fashion choices, including a ripped gown, an eye-catching parrot clutch, and a bra necklace bag that garnered significant attention. Urvashi was attending the film festival in a personal capacity, and attended several screenings