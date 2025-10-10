Varinder Singh Ghuman last IG post was about Rajvir Jawanda's death, fans now grieving his loss: ‘Little did he know…’

Punjabi actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman's last post on Instagram was about Rajvir Jawanda. Rajvir passed away on Wednesday, a few days after he met with a tragic bike accident, and Varinder died on Thursday at 42 due to a heart attack. He died just a day after Rajvir Jawanda. Varinder Singh Ghuman died on Thursday, and Rajvir Jawanda passed away on Wednesday.

Varinder Singh Ghuman's last Insta post was condolence message about Rajvir Jawanda

In his post, Varinder shared Rajvir's photo and paid his condolences. He captioned the post in Punjabi, “RIP Brother (red heart emoji). This is a big loss to Punjab and the Punjabi music industry. May Waheguru bless the family.”

Fans grieve Varinder's death

Reacting to the post, a fan said, “Life is so unpredictable, yesterday he posted about Rajvir and today he's gone, hard to believe…. Om shanti.” A comment read, "Shocking. He himself is no more." An Instagram user wrote, “There is no saying about a person's time. He condoled Rajvir's death, and now he has left us all.”

A person commented, "He posted about Rajvir but didn't know he would be no more." Another fan said, "This is tragic and sad. God bless us all." “I feel sad, little did he know about the tragic event,” said another person.

About Varinder's death, his career

On Thursday, Varinder's manager, Yadvinder Singh, said the actor was experiencing shoulder pain and had gone to a private hospital in Amritsar for treatment. His nephew Amanjot Singh Ghuman told reporters in Jalandhar that the actor suffered a heart attack in the hospital in the evening.

Varinder had worked with actor Salman Khan in the film Tiger-3 (2023). He was also part of other films such as Roar: Tigers of Sundarbans (2014) and Marjaavan (2019). He also worked in the Punjabi film Kabaddi Once Again (2012). He also won the Mr India title in 2009 and had secured second place in the Mr Asia pageant.

All about Rajvir

Rajvir died on Wednesday after he was seriously injured in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on September 27. He had been on life support at Fortis Hospital in Mohali due to his critical condition. The singer sustained head and spine injuries in the accident. The 35-year-old had also suffered a cardiac arrest before being shifted to Fortis Hospital. He was cremated on Thursday in the presence of family and industry colleagues.

Rajvir started his singing career with the 2014 single Munda Like Me and rose to fame with the song Kali Jawande Di (2016). Some of his other popular hit songs include Tu dis penda, Khush reha kar, Sardari, Surname, Afreen, Landlord, Down to earth and Kangani. Rajvir appeared in Gippy Grewal-starrer Punjabi movie Subedar Joginder Singh in 2018, as well as films such as Jind Jaan and Mindo Taseeldarni.