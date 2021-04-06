Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal donate 1 lakh towards relief of Arunachal Pradesh fire victims
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal donate 1 lakh towards relief of Arunachal Pradesh fire victims

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal donated towards relief assistance to the victims of a fire in Longliang village in Arunachal Pradesh.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are currently in Arunachal Pradesh, where he is shooting for Bhediya.

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, have contributed 1 lakh towards providing relief to the fire victims of Longliang village in Arunachal Pradesh.

The news was shared by a Twitter account named Dipro Ziro, which calls itself the page of the Department of Information and Public Relations. Pictures of Varun and Natasha with locals were also posted.

“#VarunDhawan and #NatashaDalal donated One lakh as relief assistance to the fire victims of #Longliang at Lazu Circle at Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh. Varun has been camping in #Ziro since Feb, shooting for his upcoming movie #Bhediya,” the tweet read.

According to a report in PTI, the fire broke out in Longliang village in the Tirap district on March 18. It claimed the lives of two, including a five-year-old girl, and 83 thatched houses were gutted in the fire.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm at Longliang village, and no fire tenders could be pressed into service as the rural hamlet is on a hillock, Tirap Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize said.

Varun has been shooting in Arunachal for his upcoming horror-comedy, Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik. The film, which reunites him with his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon, is the latest addition to producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, consisting of Stree and Roohi. It also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

Several videos of Varun being mobbed by fans in Arunachal have been shared online. In one such clip, he could be seen climbing atop a car and requesting them to allow the shoot to continue. “Thode time ke liye humlog hai idhar. Bohot time ke liye hai. Toh hopefully, shooting jab khatam hota hai toh main aap sab se mil paunga (We will be here for quite some time. Hopefully, once the shooting ends, I will be able to meet you all),” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

