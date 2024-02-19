Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal make first appearance post pregnancy announcement; head to Rakul Preet Singh's wedding

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal were spotted at Mumbai and Goa airports on Monday. The couple announced on Sunday that they are expecting their first child. This marks their first public appearance post the announcement. (Also Read: Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal pregnant with first child, he kisses her baby bump in cutest pregnancy announcement) Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at Mumbai airport

Varun and Natasha spotted

Dressed in a blue t-shirt and pants, paired with sneakers and a hat, Varun looked dapper as ever. But all eyes were on Natasha who wore a monochrome outfit that covered her baby bump. Varun and Natasha flew out of Mumbai to Goa for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding which will take place on February 21. Several other celebrities are also expected to fly out for the wedding.

The announcement

On Sunday, Varun shared an adorable monochrome picture with Natasha making the announcement. In the photo, the couple can be seen posing inside their Mumbai house. Their pet dog Joey also joined them in the photo where Varun sweetly plants a kiss on Natasha’s baby bump while cradling her belly. Sharing it, Varun wrote, “We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength.” Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from fans and their fellow celebs.

Upcoming work

Varun was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor as his co-star and Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. He featured in the special song titled Heart Throb in Karan Johar’s Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He will soon be seen in Baby John, which is the Hindi remake of Atlee’s Tamil film Theri. He will also be seen in the Indian edition of Russo Brothers’ web series Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu as his co-star.

Rakul and Jackky’s wedding

Rakul and Jackky kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai recently with a dhol night and will soon tie the knot in a eco-friendly wedding in Goa. The couple avoided sending paper invites to their guests and will plant trees later on, depending on the carbon footprint the wedding generates. They will also not use any firecrackers to celebrate their wedding, with their menu featuring gluten-free, sugar-free delicacies.

